Khloe Kardashian Ultra-Thin Tube Dress Pics Divide Fans

It is no secret that Khloe Kardashian has been obsessed with losing weight for years.

First, she obtained her famous “Revenge Body.” But she didn’t stop there. In recent years, her weight loss has become more extreme. And so has her drive to edit her appearance beyond recognition.

Khloe just posted a jaw-dropping look at her body in a tube dress that leaves nothing to the imagination.

But showcasing her ultra-thin body is leaving fans divided. Some feel thirst-trapped, but others just feel concerned.

In this glamorous photo, Khloe Kardashian is wearing dazzling ’80s magenta in a form-hugging tube dress with a matching jacket. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

She’s so pink now!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post this spectacular photo.

Covered in vibrant magenta — from her leggings to her tube dress to her jacket, Khloe is putting her incredible body on display.

Additionally, Khloe sported wild, exaggerated curls and some can’t-miss gold earrings.

She has actually sported this outfit before — clearly, she is releasing little microdoses from one particular photoshoot.

Now, if we’re being honest, that vibrant pink that Khloe was wearing? It absolutely f–ks. We want to see more of it.

However, not everyone was digging her vibe.

“The color sucks and I would not be caught dead wearing that ’80s workout fabric,” one commenter wrote scathingly.

“There is no one that wears this stuff to work,” another wrote.

True? But … work isn’t the only place to wear an outfit.

Maybe they meant “to work out.” Which is also true. But also hardly the point.

That is not to say that everyone was feeling negatively about this ‘fit.

“Omg you are so beautiful!” exclaimed one fan.

“Absolutely stunning!!!!” raved another. A third gushed that “your looks are so versatile! #modelstatus indeed.” Okay.

But others commented on Khloe’s body. And while, yes, there were body-shamers in the mix (sadly, there always are), others were not trolls.

Khloe’s fans and followers expressed genuine concern and even alarm over her ultra-thin figure.

There are healthy ways to have many body types. But are there healthy ways to lose as much weight as Khloe has in recent years? Are these transformations fueled by a distorted, toxic body-image stemming from Khloe’s emotional wounds?

Of course, to Khloe, body-shamers and genuine concern about how she perceives herself seems to be indistinguishable.

Her inability to see the difference between “friend” and foe in online spaces has only made things worse.

We hope that Khloe can one day make a full recover from her image issues. She is a beautiful woman. And, again, we here at THG absolutely love that pink.