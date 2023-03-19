Joy-Anna Duggar: Yes, I Wear Pants Now! Let Me Explain Why...

There is no longer any shame in Joy-Anna Duggar’s clothing game.

As social media followers may have noticed of late, the former reality star has been coming across differently over the past few months.

In one photo after another, as you’ve probably noticed, Duggar has been wearing pants.

Yes, pants. For a Duggar woman! How totally and completely insane, right?!?

Joy-Anna Duggar, we believe, is wearing pants in this photo. Good for her, right????

Like so many of her siblings, Joy-Anna was prohibited from rocking this type of attire throughout her childhood… due to the alleged teachings of her family’s religious organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar simply ordered their kids back in the day to follow these rules, and the kids listened.

But now these kids are grown up and are learning to think for themselves.

“[We] felt like there wasn’t anything in the scripture that’s black and white on dress,” Joy-Anna explained during a YouTube video posted on Friday, March 17.

“I think biblically, we just kind of looked through scripture for a long time and feel like this is okay for our family.”

Here’s the proof, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child!

Indeed, it doesn’t say anywhere in the bible that wearing pants is an affront to God. That’s just some ridiculous, controlling nonsense.

In her new memoir, Jinger Duggar also wrote about her decision to don pants every now and then, referring in the book to the “harmful ideology of her youth.”

More and more, Duggar children are realizing that they were drastically misled at times by their parents.

“Fear was a huge part of my childhood,” Jinger added in a January interview. “I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God.”

Joy-Anna Duggar is doing whatever she wants on Instagram these days. (Photo via Instagram)

Joy-Anna went on to say this past Friday that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, started conversations revolving around dress “within our first year of marriage” and it was something the pair talked about “on and off for the last three or four years.”

“I had always worn skirts my whole life and so for me, like I don’t know, I just wasn’t in a rush,” the mother of two continued.

“I feel like you can be modest and wear pants and that’s kind of where we came to.

“I do try to be modest in my pants, like in wearing pants, and not things too tight or too short.”

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some parenting concerns with fans this week. The former reality star says she’s concerned about her son’s developmental issues.

Joy-Anna — who is pregnant with baby number-three — isn’t the only Duggar sister who is opening up on her altered life views, as older sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) recently revealed she is no longer “against birth control.”

WHOA!

“Biblically speaking, there’s no category for birth control being wrong,” Jessa said in a YouTube video posted on her channel on February 25.

“We know the truth that children are a blessing from the Lord, but like with any blessing, it’s fine to manage that.”

Jessa Duggar took followers on a tour of her living room decor via her Instagram Stories. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Jessa went on to acknowledge that “birth control is a very broad term,” but that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, are “not against preventing a pregnancy, or spacing kids.”

Sounds like common sense to many individuals, we’d image. But for these words to come from the mouth of a Duggar?

It’s a big deal, people!