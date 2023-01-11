Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!

Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites.

Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations.

Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities a woman can engage in, according to Jim Bob.

And through it all, she adhered to the bizarre rules of the controversial Duggar dress code.

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child. And fans think she’s secretly expecting twins! (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, if you’ve been following this family for any length of time, then you’re probably familiar with the dress code that’s been making life needlessly difficult for Jim Bob’s daughters for decades.

Even as grown women, most of the Duggar gals stick to the script, eschewing pants and modern tops for long skirts and big, billowy blouses.

The fear is that anything more revealing would give the menfolk impure thoughts, thus making a Duggar daughter responsible for the “corruption” of a godly young man.

Joy-Anna Duggar is front and center for this selfie, which she posted to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

But based on her latest selfie, it seems that Joy has finally decided comfort is more important than her father’s approval.

Joy is pregnant with her third child these days, and fans have delighted in her updates and baby bump selfies.

At first glance, there’s nothing unusual about the pic below, which she posted earlier this week.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s latest baby bump selfie caught fans by surprise. (Photo via Instagram)

“21 Weeks!” Joy captioned the post.

“Adorbs!!” her sister Jill commented, a remark that was echoed by Jessa Duggar, who wrote, “So cute!!”

But for many fans, the focus was less on Joy herself than on her outfit — a clear violation of the Duggar dress code!

Joy-Anna Duggar is doing whatever she wants on Instagram these days. (Photo via Instagram)

This is not the first time that Joy has worn pants on Instagram, so some of the excitement might be unfounded.

And it seems that Duggar women are generally permitted to wear more comfortable clothing during pregnancy, so Jim Bob probably doesn’t disapprove of the post.

Still, it’s not hard to see why fans were happy to see Joy openly flouting some of her family’s more ridiculous rules.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some alarming news with fans this week. It seems she’s experiencing some pregnancy complications. (Photo via Instagram)

Elsewhere on her timeline, Joy gave a surprisingly candid response when asked about potential baby names.

“Just to give you guys a sneak peek, we are definitely using James either as a first name or the middle name. I’m thinking it will probably be used as a middle name,” Joy-Anna stated.

“Austin’s papaw passed away a few years ago and he told him before he passed that our next boy would have ‘James’ in it. He agreed that we would do that,” she added referring to her husband, Austin Forsyth,” she continued.

“We’re going to have James mixed in there somewhere,” Joy explained.

She’s done it, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar now has blonde hair. What do you think?

“His name was Edwin James Forsyth and it was about using his name and honoring him in that way.”

Some fans were surprised that Joy didn’t mention her father anywhere in her explanation.

“I love the unintentional shade at James being 100% for Austin’s grandfather and not at all for Jimbob,” one commenter joked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Joy-Annna Duggar smiles while out and about here with husband Austin. What a cute pic! (Photo via Instagram)

“And that she fully has a brother with the first name James,” another added.

“The only bummer is that Jim Bob can easily wedge himself in and say ‘it’s for Austin’s grandfather and Joy’s father!'” a third chimed in.

Yes, the shade was almost certainly unintentional — but it’s still clear that Jim Bob does not exert as much influence over his daughter’s life as he once did!

And for that, we are grateful!