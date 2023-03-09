Amy Slaton: Spotted! With Her Wedding Ring On! What Might This Mean?

This may be an inappropriate saying to use when talking about a cast member on 1,000-lb Sisters, but it just happens to be perfect apt at the moment.

So here we go:

It’s possible the fat lady has not yet sung when it comes to Amy Slaton’s marriage.

Last week, a source told The Sun that Slaton was planning to divorce her husband of four years, Michael.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” claimed this report, adding that Amy and her two sons are staying with sibling Tammy at the moment.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

This was unfortunate to read, but neither Amy nor Michael has since confirmed the development.

And now some fans have found a reason to question just where things stand between the allegedly estranged spouses.

As you can see above, Amy and 1,000-lb Sisters co-star Tammy posed for a picture this week with a couple of fans.

In the snapshot, the loved ones are sitting side-by-side on a black sofa — and Amy is wearing a certain piece of jewelry on her wedding finger.

“Just noticed that Amy is wearing her wedding ring,” someone remarked on Reddit.

“Not sure how old this picture is but I think it’s from the last week since she has the bag she posted on Instagram a few days ago.”

Even the original report stated that Amy has not yet filed for divorce.

So this sighting may not mean anything at all; it can be a huge step to actually remove one’s wedding ring, even if you’re convinced the marriage is over.

“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” The Sun added in a follow-up article about this relationship.

“They have been fighting over this for months.”

We’ll continue to monitor the status of Amy and Michael, but TLC viewers got a glimpse of some of their problems on a recent episode.

Slaton broke down on this installment after her spouse sat around drinking beer with friends instead of helping with his sons.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

The reality stars met in high school and got married in March 2019.

They share young sons named Glenn and Gage.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton said on her show’s series premiere in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”