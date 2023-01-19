Jinger Duggar Flips Middle Finger to Parents: Josh Is a Monster, and I Love Wearing Pants!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jinger Duggar has a memoir coming out at the end of this month.

Twelve days ahead of its release, the book is already generating a tremendous amount of controversy, thanks in large part to Jinger’s headline-grabbing promotional interviews.

Taking a page from the book of Prince Harry, Jinger’s book will address some of the biggest scandals involving her controversial family.

And she’s currently whetting fans’ appetites by dropping some shocking revelations in conversations with various media outlets.

Earlier this week, Jinger gave the most candid interview of her career to People magazine.

The discussion touched on everything from Jinger’s spiritual journey to her feelings about her eldest brother, Josh Duggar.

Josh is currently in prison serving a 12 year sentence on child pornography charges.

Most of the Duggars have kept silent on the subject, but Jinger has now spoken out against Josh, saying that she believes her brother is guilty and has not spoken to him in over two years.

“I am always here for Anna and the kids at any point that they would want to talk, or in any way I could help and love on them,” she said of Josh’s long-suffering wife.

“I know that they’ve just been through so much and so I just always am here for them whenever they need help.”

At that point, she became one of the first Duggars to publicly condemn Josh’s actions.

“It’s so heartbreaking to see the decisions my brother Josh has made, and my heart breaks for the victims and their families and all that they’ve been through,” Jinger said.

“I pray that Josh will genuinely change one day and come to know Christ for who he is and repent,” she continued.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

“I don’t have any desire to talk to him,”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jinger opened up about her decision to disregard the infamous Duggar dress code and begin wearing pants instead of the long skirts that were required of her growing up.

“I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God,” she told People.

“And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God’s going to be so displeased with me and it could bring harm on myself.”

Jinger went on to explain that the decision to wear pants in public was not one that she made lightly.

“It’s been years of us discussing with my parents,” she said.

“When I first started wearing pants, I had conversations with them about that and let them know, this is what I see in the Bible.”

She concluded the interview by stating that she expects some folks who read her memoir will be upset — and her family might be among them.

“People can say what they want about your changes and how you got there. But ultimately we’ve just sought to be really gracious and hopefully patient with my family and share those things,” Jinger said.

“I understand we can be in totally different places and come to different conclusions, and at the end of the day they will go on their journey and I’m on mine and each of us can arrive in different places at different times,” she continued.

“We’ve just sought to talk about those things and at times just agree to disagree.”

Jinger’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, is set for release on January 31.