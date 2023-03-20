Ariana Madix Wishes Death on Tom Sandoval; Scheana Blasts Raquel as "Homewrecking Wh-re" In New Vanderpump Rules Trailer

It’s the reality TV scandal that the whole world can’t stop talking about.

And after all the weeks of speculation and hearsay, it looks as though we’ll finally be getting the tea straight from the source.

As we previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules crew immediately mobilized after news of the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair went public.

As a result, the second half of VPR Season 10 — which is currently airing on Bravo — will feature the latest on the Scandoval drama.

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” Sandoval says to Ariana at one point.

As far as we know, it’s the first interaction between the two of them since their messy breakup.

And predictably, Ariana is feeling much less sentimental about the situation.

Ariana is not happy with Tom. (Photo via Bravo)

“You don’t deserve one f-cking tear of mine,” she tells her ex.

“You don’t know what’s going on between us,” Sandoval shoots back, seemingly referring to himself and Leviss.

(Scandalously, at one point in the trailer we see Tom lean in and kiss someone who is most definitely not Ariana. Is this the long-awaited confirmation that Sandoval and Leviss are actually dating?)

Tom plants a kiss on … someone. (Photo via Bravo)

“Do you want anything?” Tom asks Ariana while he’s in the kitchen retrieving a beverage for himself.

“For you to die,” she replies with her famous deadpan delivery.

Now, Ariana was obviously joking, and we’re sure she doesn’t really want Tom to die.

Although his desperate justifications of his affair probably brought her pretty close to actual murder.

Tom Sandoval has lot of fans lately. (Photo via Bravo)

At one point, Sandoval complained that he and Ariana were only “having sex, like, four times a year.”

“I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger,” Madix replied.

“This is a full-blown love affair. I had so much rage in me,” Scheana Shay said at one point, seemingly referring to the relationship between Tom and Raquel.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

It’s been rumored that Sandoval and Leviss first hooked up during a threesome with Ariana, and some viewers are taking Tom Schwartz’s comment that “open relationships are f—ing tough” as confirmation of those reports.

Obviously, those folks are jumping to conclusions.

Around the time of Schwartz’s comment, we see Ariana climbing into a pool topless with a male friend, but that was probably just a bit of suggestive editing on the part of the folks who put the trailer together.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

There’s no reason to believe that Ariana was involved in any infidelity of her own.

As for the rest of the cast — well, they’ve all got Scandoval on the brain too.

At one point, we see Scheana call Raquel “a homewrecking wh-re,” but it looks as though the scene was filmed before the news got out about Leviss’ affair with Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo via Instagram)

In those days, Leviss and Shay were still friends.

But now, Raquel has a restraining order against Scheana, which could potentially prevent them from shooting this season’s reunion episodes together.

Scheana addressed the situation on her podcast over the weekend, saying, “As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person.”

Obviously, we’re hoping everyone will be on hand for what promises to be one of the most bonkers reality reunions of all time!