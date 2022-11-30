Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles: DATING Following Pair of Messy Breakups?!

In recent weeks, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have both made headlines because of their love lives.

First, Harry and Olivia Wilde parted ways amid reports of major drama on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling, a movie that he starred in and she directed.

Shortly thereafter, Kendall and Devin Booker broke up, having reportedly grown weary of the challenges that accompany any long-distance relationship.

(Kendall makes her home in LA, and Devin plays for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.)

Their romance is largely forgotten now, but Kendall and Harry dated on and off from 2013 to 2019.

And insiders say the two of them have been spending a lot of time together in the wake of their respective breakups.

Kendall even brought a crew of friends with her to watch Harry perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California earlier this month.

So yeah, not surprisingly, fans are abuzz with rumors that these two have decided to give their romance another shot.

But is there any truth to these rumors, or is it just a lot of wishful thinking on the part of Harry and Kendall fans?

Well, if you’re among the millions who are shipping these two, we’re afraid we’ve got some bad news:

Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman. (Photo via Getty Images)

According to E! News — which has long been the authority on all things Kardashian-Jenner — Kendall and Harry are nothing more than two friends who are helping each other through a difficult time.

“She and Harry are just good friends,” a source close to Kendall tells the outlet.

“They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch,” the insider adds.

Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating Harry Styles. (Photo via Instagram)

“There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings.”

The source says that Kendall is aware of the romance rumors, but insists that she and Harry “are not rekindling at this moment.”

As for Kendall’s split from Devin, insiders say there’s no ill will between the two, and they parted ways on amicable terms.

Harry Styles has been touring and wearing bright red. It’s a good color. (Photo via Getty)

“There’s no bad blood, it wasn’t an awful breakup,” another source previously told E! News.

“She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level and is really focused on work.”

Harry’s situation with Olivia was rumored to be slightly messier, but those two appear to be on good terms these days as well.

It’s possible that at some point, Harry and Kendall’s relationship will develop into something more serious.

Kendall Jenner is a model. And she does her job quite well. (Photo via Instagram)

But Kendall has a reputation for being the most private member of her very public family, so it might be quite some time before we find anything out for sure.

In the meantime, you can be sure that the speculation about this lanky duo will continue unabated!