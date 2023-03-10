Ethan Plath Reunites with Siblings: Is the Family Feud Over?!?

Reunited… and it appears to feel so good?

On Friday, Ethan Plath shared an unexpected photo on Instagram, giving followers a look at how he is spending his time at the moment.

“Went down to Georgia saw my Dad and siblings,” the reality star wrote as a caption to the image below.

“So good to see them. The little girls aren’t so little anymore. Also picked up a couple cars! Good times!”

Reunion time! Ethan Plath is hanging out here once again with his loved ones.

Ethan and wife Olivia moved to Minnesota in November, the apparent culmination of a lengthy feud they had engaged in with the former’s loved ones.

Plath and his nine siblings were raised in rural South Georgia under strict rules and religious guidelines, most of which ran counter to the way in which Olivia was raised.

Heck, Ethan wasn’t allowed see a movie in a theater, drink soda and or watch TV shows as a child.

Ever since marrying Olivia, however, he’s started to realize more and more that it might be totally fine to do these kinds of things.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

“Obviously, we’re our own family and we’re gonna do things the way we choose to do ’em and we allow a lot of different things in our home that his parents wouldn’t and that’s just a personal choice,” Olivia said in her joint confessional with Ethan during season 1 of Welcome to Plathville.

“When we got married and we moved in here, we had alcohol in the home — that was a big source of tension.

“We’d want to go out for ice cream and that would create conflict because it would be like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t be eating sugar.’

“And we’d be like, ‘Well, we’re adults. We can make that decision ourselves.’”

Olivia and Ethan Plath are key cast members on the long-running reality show Welcome to Plathville.

Olivia previously said her mother-in-law haunts her dreams — and you’ll note that there was no mention of Kim Plath in Ethan’s Instagram caption.

Kim and Barry at one point even banned their son and daughter-in-law from interacting with their younger children to avoid what they considered negative influences.

At this point, Kim and Barry are divorced, however, which has seemingly given Ethan an opening to reconcile.

With one of his parents, at least.

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are staring each other down in this scene from Welcome to Plathville.

“I think if we’re being honest with each other, sugar and soda never was the issue,” Ethan previously said on air to his mother.

“The issues that I’ve always had with you and dad have been schooling, dating and the right and the wrong way to go about that.

“I feel like in many ways, you were extremely relaxed as far as the amount of effort you put into schooling kids.

“I’ve felt that way literally since I was 13, I felt behind in life, like [I] couldn’t compete with people that were in my age group as far as academics.”

a