Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby: “What a Blessed Day”

‘Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents once again.

Just hours after the arrival of their latest little one, Legend broke the exciting news to a crowd gathered for a private concert.

“What a blessed day,” the singer said, according to People Magazine.

The artist added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he felt “energized” after “spending a lot of time at the hospital” on January 13, the day the baby was born.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Teigen and Legend to get here.

The famous couple lost a child in 2020.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” they said at the time.

“It just wasn’t enough.”

The stars, who are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½.

In August of last year, Teigen told followers that she was pregnant once more — after a great deal of effort.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the model wrote on Instagram.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

We don’t know the gender or name of Teigen and Legend’s third son or daughter.

But we do know how candid Teigen has been about the process.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said in September.

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 City Harvest “Red Supper Club” Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

We are so very happy for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

We can’t wait to meet their newborn!