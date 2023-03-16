Tammy Slaton Pregnant? 1,000-lb Sisters Fans are Wondering!

The rumors, folks?

They are a-swirlin!

Late last year, Tammy Slaton got married to Caleb Willingham, a man she met inside of her rehab facility in Ohio.

She has only known her boyfriend for a few weeks when he proposed, prompting serious concern from her loved ones after they learned about the impending nuptials.

“What the f-ck,” Amy Slaton said in a confessional after being told of the news. “I honestly thought Tammy was joking. She wants to marry a total stranger.”

Indeed, Tammy wanted to and then she did.

Slaton and Caleb got married in November — and have seemed like a very happy couple in public ever since.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy previously told E! News of exchanging vows with Willingham just over three months ago. “God truly blessed me.”

On this week’s episode of 1000-lb Sisters, meanwhile, Tammy’s family came to visit her at the aforementioned facility in Ohio in order to meet her fiance.

(The installment was filmed awhile ago.)

Shortly afterward, they started to speculate over just why Tammy and Caleb were rushing into a legal union.

“Hey, I got a question for y’all that nobody’s really thought about,” Chris asked siblings Amanda and Amy on air. “What about if they’ve been rubbing trachs and she got pregnant?”

1000-lb Sistersí Amy Slaton spotted looking euphoric days after split from husband Michael in new pics with sister Tammy.

Amy seemed pretty grossed out by the idea, but Chris continued by stating a pregnancy would be the “only reason I can see the sense of urgency so quick.”

Amanda then appeared to consider the notion.

“I would never ever wish a woman to not be a mother. Like, that is the biggest blessing in any woman’s life is to be a momma,” she said, adding:

“But, I don’t want Tammy to be a momma in a rehab facility.”

Tammy Slaton looks rather glum in this still image from 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

For the record, Tammy does not have children.

She only recently qualified for gastric bypass surgery, which enabled her to lose enough weight where a pregnancy would at least be safe.

Amy underwent this procedure years ago and now has two young sons.

“She’s always loved hard and loved fast,” Amy said in a different confessional this month, speaking on why Tammy decided to marry Caleb so quickly.

“There was one guy she told him she loved him to an hour after they met. I used to be the same way. But I grew up.”

Wow! Tammy Slaton has lost hundreds of pounds and looks amazing.

As for where things stand these days between Tammy and Caleb?

Insiders have said their marriage is in trouble because Caleb won’t move to be closer to his wife in Kentucky.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio,” source told The Sun last week.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”