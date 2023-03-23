Anna Duggar Was Involved In Josh's Cellphone Scheme, Is Still Mad at Him For Getting Caught [Report]

When Josh Duggar got sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, we assumed he wouldn’t be making any tabloid headlines for a while.

Now we realize we gave him far too much credit.

We should’ve known that Josh would be the messiest inmate in Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution, and that he would continue to create problems for everyone around him like the entitled loser that he is.

Last month, Josh was caught with a cellphone that had apparently been smuggled into the facility.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

Josh spent about six weeks in solitary confinement before being released sometime in the past few days,

And it seems his troubles are just beginning.

Josh’s release date has been pushed back by two months as a result of his actions, and it seems he incurred the ire of his fellow inmates by getting the phone confiscated.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

Insiders say inmates have a system wherein they can buy a phone for $2,200 or rent one for a few hundred bucks.

Josh wasn’t able to raise the funds to buy a phone, so he rented one and got busted with it.

Now, YouTuber Katie Joy is reporting that even though Anna communicated with Josh on the illicit phone, she was furious when he got caught.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

“Anna didn’t smuggle Josh a phone and didn’t know he was using a phone until he allegedly called her on a phone,” Joy reports.

“Josh allegedly told Anna that using the phones was illegal and demanded she ‘keep her mouth shut.'”

Though he’s out of solitary, Josh still isn’t allowed to make phone calls or receive visitors for 180 days, so he might not be aware of the extent of Anna’s wrath.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked up for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

But apparently she’s making her feelings known in subtle ways.

“She’s not sending money, books or gifts like she used to, and Josh is relying more on his mom to fill his commissary bank account,” Joy writes.

Of course, Anna’s reluctance to continue being her husband’s slave might have less to do with his phone scheme and more to do with the rumors that Josh has found love with a fellow inmate.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

Joy recently wrote that Josh “has a love interest on the inside,” but she didn’t go into detail.

So we’re gonna hold off on any speculation with regard to that bonkers revelation.

Suffice it to say, Josh continues to generate interest in his bizarre behavior even from behind bars.

Josh Duggar is now, and will always be, the absolute worst. (Photo via YouTube)

We guess it’s good that he’s found a way to continue embarrassing his awful parents, who are almost as repugnant as he is.

But really, we just wish this guy would go away already.