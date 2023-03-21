Audrey Roloff Tortures Husband on Alleged Date, Gets Clowned Online

Another day, another reason for many folks on the Internet to give Audrey Roloff a hard time.

It’s pretty clear at this point that they’ll do so for basically any reason whatsoever, from criticizing a comment she makes about a fireplace … to lambasting her for taking a trip to Disneyland.

Roloff seriously can’t win.

But, hey, she keeps trying!

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took a trip to Disney in the late winter of 2023… without son Radley!

Audrey and husband Jeremy are parents to three children under the age of six, and yet they make a point of trying to spend as much quality time together as possible.

At one point last year, Audrey explained to followers that the couple was trying to go on 52 dates in 52 weeks, an obvious average of one per week for 12 months.

They ended up accomplishing this feat, too.

Now, meanwhile, it looks like the former reality stars are trying to do so again.

But the challenge appears to be finding something new and exciting to experience together, which is why Audrey just shared a photo of the spouses together online — looking sweaty and exhausted.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

The Roloffs went on a “sabbath morning long run” together, according to Audrey, updating their dating stats to read as follows:

Date 13/52 long run.

As you can see below, Audrey and Jeremy ran over 10 miles at a pace of 8 minutes and 47 seconds per mile — which his VERY, VERY impressive!

As you can also see, Audrey looks ready to go even farther, smiling broadly and not seemingly overly exerted in any real manner.

Jeremy, however?

He doesn’t even have the energy to flash his teeth, a fact many observers have since taken note of.

“Imagine a 10 mile run being a date,” remarked one Reddit user in response to this photo. “Huff huff grasping for breath dying ‘so much quality time babe.'”

Added another hater: “They need more nutrients in their life. The raw milk ain’t cutting it.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

Not very nice, huh?

Audrey and Jeremy left Little People, Big World in 2018 and have since written a couple books about love and marriage.

In a previous Instagram post, Audrey was candid about how some of the pair’s business ventures have not exactly been successful, prompting some to wonder whether these Roloffs are desperate for cash.

If so, the logic dictates, could they possibly return to Little People, Big World?!?

Stay tuned, folks.