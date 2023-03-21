Nicole Sherbiny is Absolutely Miserable in a Burkini, Does It Anyway to Please Mahmoud

At the end of last weekend’s new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we saw a promo for what’s to come. We now have a full preview.

Next week, Mahmoud wants to take Nicole to the pool. There, he expects her to forego any of her own swimsuits for a burkini.

There are many woman who would not want to wear anything else to go swimming. But Nicole isn’t wearing it for herself or for her faith — she’s wearing it because Mahmoud demands it.

And as you can see in this extended preview, she hates every moment of it.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, Episode 8, Nicole Sherbiny expresses her extreme discomfort while dressing in a burkini. Why? Because she’s doing this for her demanding husband, not for herself or for her faith. (Image Credit: TLC)

In this extended sneak peek of Season 4, Episode 8, Nicole Sherbiny is opening up about when her husband’s expectations truly sunk in for her.

At first, she thought that she understood. Long sleeves, long pants. Often wearing layers. Despite her interest in fashion, Nicole was apparently willing to try it out.

Then, she explained to the camera, she and Mahmoud Elsherbiny took a trip to the Red Sea shortly after marrying.

It was, Nicole shared with the camera, a “very profound moment” for her.

There at the beach, she saw plenty of people — mostly tourists — wearing normal swimwear. Some wore one-pieces, others wore bikinis.

Nicole felt envious of them. She had to wear a full-body, hooded swimsuit — the burkini. “The reality of it became very clear and very fast.”

“This is my new life and I’m just not used to it and I don’t like it that much,” Nicole describes. “You know, I don’t like to wear that.”

And, to be clear, she does not have to. Not by Egyptian law. And, of course, plenty of Muslim women do not wear burkinis.

But Mahmoud expects her to dress according to his wishes. This has been their primary source of on-screen conflict.

Speaking to the camera, Nicole confirmed that she still has a lot of anxiety about dressing in a burkini.

She is doing it for Mahmoud. Despite everything, she loves her husband a lot. Clearly.

While Nicole feels “weird” wearing this, Mahmoud seems delighted.

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny do not seem to be compatible on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4. Maybe there’s something that fans are missing? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I love you, you did it, honey. Thank you,” Mahmoud praises in the preview.

“You look so cute. Amazing, truly. Really, you look amazing,” he raves. “And thank you so much.”

He might have liked it more if Nicole had worn a hijab, but she has set a firm boundary that she will not.

Other parts of last week’s promo appeared to show a public disagreement. This time, Nicole is no longer in her burkini.

She wants time away from Mahmoud. That much is clear. We don’t know what he has done this time — and, it seems, neither does he.

But hey, at least they’re not fighting in front of his mom this time.