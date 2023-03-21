Katie Maloney: Tom Schwartz Has a Secret "Crackhead" Girlfriend! They Go on Double Dates With Sandoval and Raquel!

We probably don’t need to tell you there’s been an awful lot happening in the world of Vanderpump Rules lately.

And while most of the discussion has had to do with the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair and its principal players, there have been a lot of interesting ripple effects that are worth exploring.

In fact, some of the more marginal stories that have been overshadowed in recent weeks amount to semi-major Vanderpump scandals in their own right.

Take, for example, the recent actions of Sandoval’s bestie and business partner, Tom Schwartz.

Tom Schwarts and Raquel Leviss were rumored to be dating. (Photo via Instagram)

Schwartz is divorced from Katie Maloney, and there was a time when it looked as though his re-entry into the dating scene would be one of the main focuses of VPR Season 10.

Initially, it seemed like Schwartz would wind up dating Raquel, but obviously that speculation came to a dead end when the world learned of her relationship with Sandoval.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Schwartz is alone.

Schwartz owns two LA bars with Tom Sandoval. (Photo via Bravo)

If you’ve been watching the current season of Vanderpump, then you know that he’s living with a woman named Jo Wenberg.

Schwartz has attempted to pass off his relationship with Jo as a platonic roommate arrangement, but the reality of the situation is far more complicated.

Wenberg was friends with former Vanderpump cast member Kristen Doute for several years, but Kristen reportedly ended the relationship when she learned that Jo was hooking up with the newly-divorced Schwartz.

Jo Wenberg syles her former friend Kristen Doute. (Photo via Intagram)

And fans have long suspected that Jo and Tom are in a romantic relationship.

There’s not much in the way of solid evidence, but several eagle-eyed sleuths noted that Wenberg was in the background when Tom stopped to talk to TMZ recently while en route to Florida to visit his family.

Flying across the country to meet the fam? Sounds like more than a roommate to us!

Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg recently traveled to Florida to see his family. (Photo via YouTube)

Katie has hinted that she’ll reveal everything she knows about Tom and Jo’s relationship sometime in the near future.

In the meantime, she’s dropping some heavy hints by roasting Wenberg within an inch of her life.

“Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her,” Maloney wrote this week in response to a fan’s Instagram comment.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz gave it a good run as a couple. Alas, they split in early 2022.

“Her energy is on par with a crack head.”

Maloney went on to call Wenberg “a psycho,” whom she would “light on fire,” along with Leviss.

As for the impact that the Toms’ shadiness might have on their two LA restaurants, Katie says the entrepreneurs are getting what they deserve.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have decided to go their separate ways. And now, Schwartz is taking full responsibility for the breakup! (Photo via Getty)

“I think when you put your name on your business and it’s your brand … Your reputation is going to affect that,” Katie said.

“You have to move in the world in the way that is not going to tarnish as such. So if this is the fallout, then it’s the fallout. It sucks but like, it is what it is.”

The Yelp pages for both TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s have been locked in response to a “review bombing” campaign from irate Vanderpump fans.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo via Instagram)

“Our staff, from the waitresses and bartenders to the cooks and dishwashers, all have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation,” reads a statement posted to the Schwartz & Sandy’s Instatram page.

“Please take into consideration, that posting negative comments affects more than just the individual you may be upset with.”

Sounds like the Toms are already frustrated by the amount of negative feedback they’ve been receiving.

That’s bad news, as the mob is likely just getting started!