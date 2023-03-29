Audrey Roloff: I’m Getting Ready for Baby #4!

Audrey Roloff has often been open about the possibility of expanding her family.

This past October, the former Little People, Big World star — who shares three young children with husband Jeremy — responded to a question from a social media follower about having more kids as follows:

“We’ve never put a number on it. But we don’t feel like we’re done.”

For the first time, however, Audrey has now opened up about the possibility that one of these future children may have dwarfism.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff appear to have a healthy marriage. We’re very happy for them.

“From how I’ve always understood it … [there] are different types of dwarfism,” Audrey told a fan on March 28. “Some are dominant genes, and some are recessive.”

Audrey went on to explain that Jeremy’s mother, Amy Roloff, and twin brother, Zach Roloff, have the “dominant gene,” which explains why neither of her sons nor her daughter are little people.

“If we have a baby with their type of dwarfism it would be a random genetic mutation because neither of us carry the gene since it’s dominant,” the former TLC personality explained about her and Jeremy.

“Basically we have the same chance as anyone else to have a child with that type of dwarfism.”

Jeremy and Audrey got married in 2014.

They are already the parents to daughter Ember, 5, and sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 16 months.

But it sounds VERY much like another child is on the way.

Perhaps in the semi-near future.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” Audrey wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday of this week, adding in even more revealing detail:

“I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

There we seem to have it, right? Jeremy and Audrey are trying for a fourth kid.

Roloff sparked speculation that she and her spouse are expecting baby number-four after uploading a photo of the supplements she takes during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

After one fan asked her to explain the vitamins she takes on a daily basis, Audrey said that she was taking “Beef Liver, electrolyte minerals, vitamin C,” while she “just started taking InspiraCell and a Prenatal.”

Audrey and Jeremy bought a fixer-upper of a farm last year.

They admitted at the time that they were hoping to take over the latter’s farm in Oregon, but it sounds like Matt Roloff never gave them a fair chance to do so.

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

Asked if she and her husband ever considered buying the farm, Audrey responded on June 1, 2022:

“We tried to back in May of 2020. We shared what we felt comfortable sharing about that in a podcast episode.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible.

“He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV.

“It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

The mother of three reiterated back then that her and Jeremy’s desire to take over the farm “no secret” and they were “very public” about it during their time on Little People, Big World until their departure in July 2018… both in their book and on social media.

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” Audrey last spring.

After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey added:

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Audrey went on to say it was “incredibly hard” for them to let go of the farm, explaining that they “fell in love there, got married there, helped run the businesses there,” writing:

“We really did think we’d raise our kids there. Like I said, it was the death of a dream.”

The author and podcast host tried to end on a positive note, however:

The Lord has taught us so much through this ‘death of a dream’ as we refer to it.

It’s brought an opportunity for so much growth along with new dreams and a new vision for the future that we are very excited about.