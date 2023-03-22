Amanda Bynes Lived on the Streets For Days Before Being Found; Medical Personnel Extend Actress' Psych Hold

Earlier this week, we reported on some distressing news in the life of actress Amanda Bynes.

Bynes had been placed on an emergency psychiatric hold after she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked on Sunday morning.

Now, it seems that the situation was even more frightening than we initially thought.

According to a new report from TMZ, Amanda may have spent several days roaming the streets of LA before she finally flagged down a car and was brought to a police station.

Amanda Bynes is opening up about her painful past. The former child star says her experiences in Hollywood had a lasting impact on her self-esteem.

The 36-year-old has struggled with mental health issues for several years, and spent most of the past decade under a conservatorship controlled by her parents.

Insiders say Amanda’s parents will not resume the conservatorship, but it looks as though the actress’ 5150 psychiatric hold will be extended, as she remains under the care of medical personnel.

TMZ is reporting that Bynes’ condition has improved dramatically since she was first hospitalized on Sunday, but staff feel that she’s not up to being released just yet.

Amanda Bynes filed to bring an end to her conservatorship in 2022. The former child star was under her parents' control for the past nine years.

Since 5150 holds generally last for only three days, Amanda’s had to be extended, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The reports on her progress are encouraging, and it seems that Bynes and her loved ones are happy with the care that she’s receiving.

As for what led up to her hospitalization, details are still coming in, and the picture they paint is quite troubling.

Amanda Bynes is currently hospitalized following a frightening incident.

Amanda’s car was towed on March 15 in Long Beach, which is about 40 miles from her home.

She wasn’t hospitalized until March 19, and it looks as though she wandered the streets and hitchhiked for the entire interim, possibly in a confused attempt to get home.

She was spotted in Hollywood on March 18, where a witness said that she appeared disoriented.

Amanda Bynes revealed a new face tattoo in 2021.

The following day she flagged down a car in downtown LA and was driven to a nearby police station.

Bynes was not wearing any clothing at the time, but she was apparently able to explain to the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

It might be a while before Amanda is released from the hospital.

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram.

But hopefully she’s comforted by the knowledge that news of her battle has prompted an outpouring of support from a legion of devoted fans.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.