Wells Adams to Zach Shallcross: My Man, STFU About Your Sex Life!

When it comes to the act of intercourse, Wells Adams apparently has the opposite view from former hip hop duo Salt ‘N Pepa.

He does NOT believe one has to talk about sex.

At least not in front of millions of people.

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Shallcross broke a rule he previously put in place for himself, as the tech executive slept with potential spouse Gabi… despite having said awhile back he had planned on being celibate during Fantasy Suite Week.

Shallcross then blabbed about this intimate experience to his other two remaining suitors — and the whole thing was just very awkward and uncomfortable.

Adams, an ex-Bachelorette contestant and Bachelor in Paradise star, took to his Instagram Stories after the episode ended and offered up some advice for Shallcross.

“OK we’re watching this Bachelor episode and Zach is going around telling everybody that, you know, he’s not going to have sex with anybody during sex week,” the 38-year old said.

“And I figured out why it’s weird. It’s weird because it’s something that he doesn’t need to do on camera.”

Zach Shallcross converses with Bachelor host Jesse Palmer. (Photo via ABC)

Wells continued on this topic:

“There’s the moment when they close the door and the cameras go away and he can be like, ‘Hey, listen, I just don’t want to have sex with anybody cuz I don’t want to make things awkward.’

“No, it’s awkward because you’re telling everybody on camera!”

Well, yes, sure. But this is a television show. Does Adams really think this wasn’t a storyline plotted out ahead of time by The Bachelor and his producers?

Zach Shallcross is ready to find love! Will he do so on The Bachelor?

Despite an extreme attraction to Ariel, Shallcross resisted a visit to Pound Town with this suitor.

But he couldn’t do the same when it came to Gabi.

“We both agreed and wanted to have sex together,” Zach explained to host Jesse Palmer on air.

“It was very special, it was important and it was what we both wanted and needed for the relationship. I feel terrible because, obviously, I’ve gone against my word and I have fears with how Kaity would feel, how would Ariel feel…

“I have a guilt about the whole week now.”

Wells was stunned by this move:

“Now he’s telling Jesse they had sex. Bro, kiss and tell much?? You don’t have to tell anybody! What’s going on here?”

Clayton Echard, someone who has literally been in Shallcross’ shoes as The Bachelor, jumped online this week and defended Zach.

“There is no privacy,” Echard claimed on Tuesday of what it’s like to speak to contestants on the ABC dating series.

“The only privacy is fantasy suites. Before that [and] after that, there’s zero privacy. You don’t get off-camera time, so that can’t happen.”

It looks like Zach Shallcross found love on his season of The Bachelor. (Photo via ABC)

With the finale of The Bachelor set for March 27, Echard took viewers behind the scenes on Tuesday as follows:

“We’re dating multiple people. It’s a foreign environment for all of us. We’ve never been in it before, so we have no experience to pull from, so how do you do it correctly?

“Everyone’s trying it a little bit different ways, only a few have found success.

“But with so many variables and different people and personalities, you never know how to approach it, and all you can do is your best.”

A