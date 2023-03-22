Jen Boecher Loves the Memes, Wants 90 Day Fans to Know She's Not High: I Have an Eye Condition!

Both before and after Jen Boecher’s “wife training,” fans have gone back and forth over how they feel about her relationship.

Sure, Rishi Singh is a hottie. And they clearly love each other. Just hearing that she’ll likely have to leave for a while caused them both to cry.

Throughout this season, another focus of fan attention has been Jen’s face. She is very expressive. And, at times, fans have wondered if she’s angry. Or perhaps high.

Not so, Jen explains. In fact, she has a medical condition, and she’s revealing her diagnosis.

Jen Boecher has taken to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stardom in stride, even being a good sport about memes. Yes, even the mean-spirited ones.

“There’s a ton of memes but at this point, I’m just laughing at them,” she told followers in a recent post.

Jen explains that she chuckles at these posts “because I find them really funny.”

Many of these memes, Jen noted, have to do with the expressions on her face. Or, specifically, with her eyes.

She observed: “People are like, ‘Oh she’s high all the time.’”

But actually, the truth is a little different.

“No, I’m not high all the time,” Jen then clarified for her fans.

She explained: “I have a medical condition with my eyes.”

We’ll get into what that condition is in a moment. Jen did not immediately divulge her diagnosis (nor was it anyone’s business)

“The good outweighs the bad, by far,” Jen then assured anyone listening.

“And I just wanna say, ‘Thank you,'” she expressed. That shows a very positive attitude.

“And,” Jen went on, she wanted fans to know that she will continue to “appreciate all the love that I’m feeling.”

It was only in the comments that Jen opened up about her specific medical condition.

One that is, again, truly none of our business.

“Ptosis – you can google it,” Jen mentioned in a comment.

Ptosis has various forms. Eye ptosis involves the drooping of the eyelid. Untreated, it can lead to other conditions, including astigmatism.

This form of ptsosis can develop during childhood, but also during adulthood — and its cause can range from an injury to aging.

Like we said, it’s none of our business. But we thank Jen for educating fans. And, of course, for her gracious sense of humor.

A lot of viewers, as we have mentioned, are sort of alternating back and forth over how they feel about Jen. And about Rishi.

On the surface, these two are age-appropriate people with no ulterior motives and clearly love each other.

We have all seen extreme age gaps, financial divides, and a couple of straight-up scammers on this show. Additionally, Jen and Rishi don’t seem to have any obvious personality flaws. No one is screaming, for example.

Right now, it looks like they have two huge obstacles: the question of how much Rishi is willing to make this work, and Jen not doing her due diligence with her visa.

Rishi is hopefully going to tell his family that Jen is his fiancee. They’ve been engaged for two years. And previews for next week seem to indicate that he’s going for it.

As for the visa … we’re sure that Jen will double-check all future visas and perhaps consult with an attorney or other expert a little sooner next time.