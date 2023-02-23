Savannah Chrisley Threatens NEW Family Reality Show While Parents Are in Prison

Her parents are behind bars.

But Savannah Chrisley says she’ll soon be back in front of the camera.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the reality star was joined by Chloe Chrisley, the niece Savannah is she’s raising while parent Todd and Julie serve out their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

(Todd’s mother, affectionately known as Nanny Faye, also made an appearance on the program.)

Savannah Chrisley talks here about her parents during an appearance on a podcast.

“We’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show,” Savannah told the public for the first time about plans to spinoff Chrisley Knows Best.

Later, Savannah asked Nanny Faye what she thinks about doing another reality series.

“I’m ready to go work,” she replied. “I’m ready to walk down that highway any day … I’m ready.”

Savannah claimed on air that “tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show,” and she’s probably right.

Chrisley Knows Best aired for over nine seasons on USA and we’re sure there would be an audience who would tune in to see how Todd and Julie’s kids are holding up amid their imprisonment.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (L-R) TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward,” said Savannah of her parents’ legal fate.

“The sun’s gonna come up, and the sun’s gonna come down,” continued Nanny Faye.

“We have no control over it. What we have control is we’re gonna get up and dust our pants off today and get to going. And we’re gonna let the world see that we’re really who we were.

“We love each other, we’re gonna walk this walk and talk this talk.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result.

A federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky.

Previously, Savannah said she visited her dad in jail and the poor guy is struggling.

“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair, like, really weird!” Savannah said several days ago, referring to the appeals process and adding:

“I know this isn’t the end. And I know [my parents] are going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison for a very long time. (Photo via USA Network)

In a birthday tribute to her mom last month, Savannah wrote that the system has “failed” her family and “I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

She’ll also keep trying to make money off her last name.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Chrisley said on her latest podcast of a proposed spinoff.

“Also, too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”