Todd Chrisley Surrenders to Police, Begins Federal Prison Sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley are officially wards of the state.

On Tuesday morning, the reality stars turned themselves in to the authorities… just about two months after they were sentenced for multiple types of financial fraud.

Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, meeting his deadline to become a convict at this minimum security prison camp.

Julie, meanwhile, reported to a different federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky — about two hours from where her husband will spend the next several years.

Todd and Julie Chrisley talk a lot about God. But we wonder how He would feel about their lifestyle and their actions.

The Chrisley Knows Best cast members previously filed motions asking for bail pending an appeal, but the judge denied their request.

Prior to getting incarcerated, Todd shared a message on Instagram.

“HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight,” it read, alongside a clip of southern gospel singer Karen Peck performing “Four Days Late” at a congregation.

Chrisley has frequently cited his faith ever since being found guilty by a jury of his peers last summer.

Todd Chrisley reacts in shock here during a scene on his terrible reality show.

The lyrics in the aforementioned track, for example, read as follows:

Lord, we don’t understand why You’ve waited so long, But His way is God’s way, not yours or mine, And isn’t it great, when He’s four days late, He’s still on time.

Both spouses were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022, as Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to seven.

The Chrisleys are in the process of appealing their convictions and maintain the sentencing was unfair and unjust.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison for a very long time. (Photo via USA Network)

In a statement provided weeks ago to various celebrity gossip outlets, their attorney claimed the trial “was marred by serious and repeated errors.”

As appeals continue, this lawyer added that the Chrisleys and their legal team “are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Todd and Julie have been accused of exaggerating their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million.

The former USA stars, however, allege their former employee — a man named Mark Braddock who also says he had an affair with Todd — committed the crimes behind their backs.

Todd Chrisley seems like a pretty terrible person. That’s all we have to say in this caption.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Prosecutors argued during last year’s trial that the stars neglected their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd declared bankruptcy.

While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and “flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public,” prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS.

From the Chrisleys’ point of view, though?

Todd Chrisley does not appear to be an ethical individual. That’s just our opinion, of course.

Citing Braddock, he wrote online after his arrest:

“It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time.

“To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud.

“That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way…

“Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”