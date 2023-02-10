Ryan Edwards Posts Topless Photo of Mackenzie Standifer: That's What You Get For Cheating on Me!

After Ryan Edwards got fired from Teen Mom OG, he disappeared from the spotlight for a couple of years.

Looking back, we really didn’t appreciate how good we had it in those days.

Ryan re-entered the public eye a couple of weeks ago in pretty much the most disgusting way possible.

To the shock of his followers, Ryan publicly accused wife Mackenzie Standifer of cheating on him.

He later withdrew the allegation and revealed that Standifer had not cheated, and is “not that kind of person.”

Sadly, by the time Ryan came to his senses, the damage had been done.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, at one point during his tirade, Ryan posted a topless photo of Mackenzie.

The revenge porn post — which has thankfully been deleted, either by Ryan or Instagram admins — showed Mackenzie wearing a leather jacket with no top underneath.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless sh-t this is one,” Edwards captioned the post.

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

As with most of Ryan’s content, it’s difficult to tell what exactly he was trying to say.

What’s perfectly clear, however, is that he posted a semi-nude photo of his wife as an act of revenge.

Needless to say, this is horribly repugnant behavior.

Thankfully, Ryan’s followers were quick to call him out for the disgusting act.

“Mother of your kids, dude. They don’t need to see you saying this sh-t. Keep off the internet,” one commenter wrote.

“What a terrible shame this is how you behave. This is the mother of your children,” another added.

“You need help. You don’t do this to your child’s mother. Grow up.’

Mackenzie has said very little about the situation, but it seems she’s forgiven Ryan, and it definitely looks as though the two of them are still married.

Of course, now that Ryan has engaged in this sort of behavior, it’s likely that he’ll do so again.

It’s unclear what triggered this response in this deeply troubled man, but hopefully Mackenzie and her loved ones are on high alert.

Ryan has an arrest record a mile long, and Mackenzie easily could have pressed charges in response to this latest stunt.

She didn’t, of course, and hopefully, Ryan has dedicated himself full-time to the task of earning her forgiveness.