Ryan Edwards: I’m Divorcing Mackenzie Standifer Because God Wants Me To!

Earlier this week, we reported on some surprising news involving one of reality TV’s most controversial couples.

Ryan Edwards announced plans to divorce Mackenzie Standifer, alleging that his wife of six years had been unfaithful.

Ryan had been absent from Instagram for several years, but he returned on Sunday to publicly accuse Mackenzie of cheating.

Probably not the smartest way to handle the situation, but that’s true of everything Ryan says/does.

Maci Bookout has been absolutely dropping the mic on Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer lately. And now, the couple has entered damage control mode. (Photo via Instagram)

Ryan left little doubt as to the nature of Mackenzie’s behavior, or his reaction to it.

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” reads an uncredited quote he shared on January 29.

“Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted,” Edwards rather ominously captioned the post.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Ryan commented on a photo of Mackenzie that was originally posted back in July.

“Take wife down off this,” he wrote.

“I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys.”

We now know exactly how much money Mackenzie Standifer earns per month. We also know that she’s the sole breadwinner in her household. (Photo via Instagram)

Ryan then shifted his focus and began addressing Mackenzie directly.

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to,” he wrote.

“And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing.”

Ryan Edwards poses with wife Mackenzie Standifer and their children. (Photo via Instagram)

If you’re a longtime Teen Mom fan, then you’re probably aware that Ryan has struggled with addiction for much of his adult life.

His marriage to Mackenzie got off to a tumultuous start when he passed out behind the wheel on their wedding day.

Shortly thereafter, Edwards announced that he had checked into rehab.

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said at the time.

“Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Sadly, Ryan’s battle with addiction was only just beginning, and the years that followed were marred by relapses and legal troubles.

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together. (Photo via Instagram)

“I don’t know what made me start using heroin, I can’t remember why I did but I did and once I did, I never went back to doing anything else,” he said during a September 2019 Teen Mom reunion.

“Mackenzie asked me what it’s like and I describe it as living in a cage and you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t travel, it’s awful,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I can’t say I’ll be sober for the rest of my life, I don’t know that. I’d love to be and I’m willing to do whatever it’s going to take.”

Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, laughed about Ryan forcing her into therapy, but she was clearly happy to have him back — and not just to “change some diapers,” as she jokingly claimed. (Photo via MTV)

Just last week, Teen Mom: Family Reunion therapist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant offered an encouraging update about Ryan, reporting that he was clean and sober and devoted to being a better husband and father.

Needless to say, his situation has taken a drastic downturn in the days since, but we hope that Ryan is still committed to his sobriety.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.