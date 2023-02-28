Nathan Griffith Assault Victim Identified; Will the Former Teen Mom Star Finally Go to Prison?

Earlier this week we reported on a troubling new development in the life of former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith.

Nathan was arrested for assault after police were called to respond to a domestic violence situation at his home in Florida.

According to a police report, Griffith choked the victim so violently that he left visible bruises on her neck.

Griffith is married to a woman named Mayra Oyola, but the two of them have been estranged for several months, and she was not involved in the incident that took place on Friday.

Nathan Griffith was arrested on Friday following a brutal assault.

Instead, it seems that Griffith attacked his new girlfriend, a 32-year-old woman identified only as Victoria.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by TMZ, Nathan texted his brother-in-law William to complain that he and Victoria were fighting.

A concerned William called Nathan and became even more worried by what he heard over the phone.

“William claimed Nathan stated he drug her up the stairs,” the affidavit reads.

“Nathan then hung up the phone, and wasn’t answering. William texted Victoria if she was OK, who replied, ‘no.’”

William called the police, who arrived at Nathan’s home and received the impression that a physical altercation had just come to an abrupt end.

Nathan told police that far from being involved in a violent altercation, he and Victoria had just had sex.

Whether he offered this information as proof of how stable their relationship was or as an explanation for any signs of physical exertion is unclear.

Nathan went on to allege that William “is on drugs and is not a reliable source of information.”

Undeterred by Nathan’s attempts at obfuscation, police stuck around to investigate, and they soon found signs of assault.

One officer observed “approximately inch thick bruising starting to appear on her neck (all the way around)” Victoria’s neck and “bruising under her jaw line consistent with being strangled and someone pressing their thumbs inward to add pressure.”

“I’m 100 some pounds and he’s 250 how in the hell am I supposed to get him off of me,” Victoria shouted at the officers, according to the police report.

Nathan made bail on Saturday morning, but Victoria has been issued a temporary order of protection which prevents him from having any contact with her.

“The Defendant may return to the residence where the above-listed person(s) resides for the purpose of removing the Defendant’s PERSONAL EFFECTS ONLY,” the order reads.

“And then only in the presence of a uniformed law enforcement officer and on ONE occasion only.”

Griffith is due in court on March 25 for a pre-trial hearing.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.