Isabel Posada Reunites with Gabriel Paboga: I Hope He Can Be a Dad for My Kids!

Season 4, Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way showed the heartwarming reunion of Gabriel and Isabel.

Unlike some couples, they had not endured an especially lengthy separation. Instead, the big deal was that Gabe wasn’t vacationing this time.

Gabriel is moving in with her and with her kids, Sara and Miguel. They’re going to live as a family.

Isabel hopes that Gabe will be more than just her husband — but also a father to her children.

On Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Gabriel Paboga arrived in Colombia. Isabel Posada and her kids went to meet him there.

This is not one of the franchise’s “we’ve never met before” moments. Gabe and Isabel have been together for a while. He knows and gets along with her kids very well.

Sara is a teenager. She is very close with her mom, and she gets along very well with Gabriel. She has praised his attitudes as a person and as her mom’s partner, particularly in comparison to some of Isabel’s toxic exes.

Miguel is younger. Isabel spoke to the camera about how he and Gabe have a less mature rapport. They are, simply put, buddies.

Sara is more likely to discuss life decisions with Gabriel. To her mom, this is very promising for the future of their family.

“I brought him into my children’s lives, and I hope that Gabe will take on that role of a father,” Isabel expressed.

All three of them felt overjoyed to see Gabriel, and the feeling was profoundly mutual.

Though he obviously embraced Isabel first, he hugged Sara and Miguel. And they all embraced him in a heartwarming group hug.

Obviously, anyone sharing these embraces on this franchise knows that they are on camera. But the love is very genuine.

Gabriel also had something to show Isabel, to her delight.

First, she felt honored that he had gotten a tattoo of her name on his arm.

And second, he had purged his ex’s name from the back of his neck. Both pieces of tattoo work came courtesy of his sister Monica’s boyfriend.

Isabel had a very different surprise for Gabe. Presumably, the next day.

(We don’t know if production filmed them on their way home but nothing interesting happened. Sometimes, that is the pitfall of these healthy, happy couples)

She dared her soon-to-be-fiance to eat something without knowing what it was. He took her up on the offer.

We have seen this kind of “food prank” before on the franchise. In this case, the snack was simply cow intestine — no stranger than sausage, really.

The two then settled down for a somewhat heavy conversation as they assessed where things are going.

Isabel shared with Gabe that Sara has actually known that he is transgender since before meeting him. Isabel had met him and checked his Instagram with Sara by her side. He admitted his surprise — Sara had never dropped any hints, or treated him differently. (Deeply sad that so many trans folks expect different treatment when someone learns that they’re not cisgender)

Miguel does not know that Gabe is trans yet. But, as Isabel has discussed with some friends, she doesn’t see him reacting with bigotry. She raised her kids with good values.

(Even the best households can sometimes produce bigots — internet radicalization exists, after all. No indications of that from Miguel, though)

The two are planning to tell Isabel’s parents. Then, Gabe can secure their blessing to marry Isabel (he hopes) and then propose to her, formally.

Isabel expects that her mother will be open-minded and reasonable.

She is not so sure about her father and how he will react.

It sounds like Gabriel has met her parents before, but that they do not know that he is trans. Coming out to them might not be necessary, but it’s a step that Gabe wants to take. He’s going to be part of the family.