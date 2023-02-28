One need look no further than Jinger Duggar’s embarrassing revelations about the Duggar’s cult lifestyle to see how far she has come.

A huge part of Jinger’s growth as a cult survivor has been her move to Los Angeles. She and Jeremy may hold conservative beliefs, but life in a city has exposed her to new people and new ideas.

Recently, Joy-Anna visited her sister. She and her family spent time in Los Angeles to see it for themselves.

Now, she’s straight-up asking her fans and followers if she should move there, too. And she’s not really asking. Take a look:

Like most of the Duggar family, Joy-Anna lives in Arkansas with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their children.

As documented on 19 Kids and Counting and then on Counting On, Joy-Anna grew up in rural Arkansas as part of an insular, fundamentalist cult.

Given the family’s extreme beliefs and their fear that exposure to other people can threaten the children’s adherence to cult doctrine, no one generally encourages family members to move far away. (But then, whose family does?)

As Duggar fans are well aware, Joy and Austin have not exactly raced to adopt an urban lifestyle. Austin has a similar family background (which stands to reason, since Jim Bob approved or vetoed all suitors).

The two lived in an RV in their small town with their kids.

And, recently, they purchased a house. Which doesn’t normally sound like the setup for someone who is about to move.

However, when it comes to making financial and lifestyle decisions for a family, anything can happen.

To understand the context of Joy-Anna’s recent post about moving to California, we should first discuss her visit.

And hey, that makes sense, right? You wouldn’t want to move somewhere sight unseen if you can help it.

When Joy-Anna and her family went out to California, the purpose was to visit Jinger.

The primary purpose, anyway.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles in 2019. There, they have transformed their image as a couple and their brand. Without that move, Jinger’s book might have never taken shape.

Now, we remember that Jinger always wanted to live in a city. At the time, her family dismissed her desires — women in the cult “shouldn’t” want things except to please their husbands, after all — as wanting to “live closer to Walmart.” Ugh.

But Joy-Anna’s visit clearly went well.

She documented the family trip with a vlog post, titling it “We Flew ACROSS THE COUNTRY!”

During the visit, they celebrated Gideon’s birthday.

While we’re unsure how anyone could enjoy warm weather, they seemed to. After the miserable humidity of Arkansas, perhaps LA’s hellish desert climate felt like a breath of fresh air. Dry air, anyway.

That trip seemed to go well. So well, in fact, that Joy opted to post another vlog entry: “Should We Move to LA?”

However, it turned out that Joy-Anna was just teasing her fans and followers.

In the video description, she titled it “Should We Move to LA … Nah!”

Just a reminder: there are many places in the United States. Not everywhere is Arkansas or Los Angeles. If Joy and Austin wanted to, they could give their children a better future.