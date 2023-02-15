Meri Brown Provides "Relationship Status" in Wake of Split from Sister Wives Spouse

As previously documented, Christine Brown has officially moved on.

Over a year since announcing she had left her marriage to spiritual spouse Kody, the Sister Wives star went Instagram official this week with her new boyfriend.

His name is David Woolley.

Mere hours after her colleague and former sister wife gushed over her “soulmate” on social media, meanwhile, Meri Brown offered up an update about her love life as well.

But it was a little different from the one Christine delivered.

“Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude,” a quote Meri uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday read.

Meri later added the message: “If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up.”

The 52-year old only split from Kody in December, and she sort of did so against her will, too.

After the self-centered father of 18 said on the Sister Wives One-on-One special that he no longer considered himself married to Meri, the latter basically had to finally admit that this romance was over.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the exes wrote in a joint statement two months ago, adding:

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri told followers at the time that she had “no animosity toward Kody.”

She’s doing her best these days to remain positive, too.

“Seek to be a person who finds peace when something triggers you instead of getting angry and seeking revenge,” wrote the reality star on Monday.

On the aforementioned Sister Wives special, which aired in late 2022, Meri told viewers about how Kody had previously talked about their relationship.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri,'” she noted on air.

“He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

She added:

“I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’

“And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

Well, it’s out there now. And we feel perfectly comfortable judging Kody as a terrible partner.