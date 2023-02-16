Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Back Together, "Trying to Work Things Out" Following Cheating Scandal?

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by all of this.

After all, despite the fact that they’re both in their thirties and have kids of their own, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have both proven to us many times that their relationship is every bit as unstable and melodramatic as first love between two sixth graders.

As you’ve probably heard by now, over the weekend, it was widely reported that Megan and MGK had broken up.

Later, insiders indicated that Kelly had been caught cheating on Fox.

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up? Fans think the clues are everywhere! (Photo via Instagram)

There are varying theories about whom Kelly cheated with and how Fox found out — more on that later.

But accounts concur that Fox caught wind of the infidelity just before Kelly took the stage on Saturday night, and the two parted ways following a blowout fight.

Multiple sources claimed that Fox had stopped wearing her engagement ring (the one Kelly had specially designed so that would inflict pain if she removed it) and was no longer on speaking terms with her former fiancé.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Yes, it sounded as though one of the tumultuous celebrity romances in recent memory had truly come to an end.

But in keeping with their wildly unpredictable nature, it now appears that Meg and MGK have already gotten back together.

A source tells People magazine that the newly-reconciled lovebirds “are speaking and trying to work things out.”

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The insider adds, however, that Megan “is still upset” and “taking one day at a time.”

Kelly might have to put in a lot of work in order to regain Fox’s trust, but this is a far cry from just a few days ago when Megan dramatically deleted all of MGK’s photos from her Instagram page.

“He probably got with Sophie,” one follower commented, referring to rumors that Kelly cheated with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

Machine Gun Kelly and guitarists Sophie Lloyd and Justin Lyons perform during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Llyod has since denied those reports.)

“Maybe I got with Sophie,” Fox jokingly responded.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his documentary. (Photo via Instagram)

Fox later deleted her Instagram page entirely — but only after following MGK’s longtime rival Eminem, seemingly in the hope of sending a message to her ex.

So yeah, the breakup was every bit as dramatic as the relationship, and it seemed like there was a lot more ugliness to come.

But these two have been throwing us curveballs from the moment they started dating, so why should they stop now?

Machine Gun Kelly was nominated for best rock album at the 2023 Grammys. (Photo via Getty)

It might be a while before either party publicly confirms or denies the reconciliation.

Or they might, make an announcement later this afternoon!

Ya never know with these crazy kids!