Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Ranked Horniest Duggar Marriage: They're So Passionate!

With varying levels of comfort, longtime Duggar observers (can we really say “fans” at this point?) have watched Jill’s journey.

Simply put, Jill and Derick Dillard get downright horny sometimes.

It’s great that she’s getting to explore being a human person for the first time in her life after growing up in a cult. But sometimes her followers wonder how much they really need to hear about it.

But all of that thirst seems to pay off. According to a newly released ranking, Jill has the most “passionate” husband and marriage out of all of her adult sisters.

Eleven of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children are married. That is including the men … yes, even disgraced sexual predator Josh. He is still married, and there’s no indication that Anna plans to change that.

John David, Jill, jessa, Jinger, Joe, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, and Justin are all married. Some at remarkably, alarmingly young ages.

It’s probably a safe guess that Josh and Anna’s marriage is the most miserable. One of them’s in prison where he belongs. The other is stuck at home with a brood of kids, zero independent income, and no dignity and no hope.

Meanwhile, The US Sun for some reason opted to speak to a “body language expert” by the name of Patti Wood.

With the sole exception of Josh and Anna, whose predicament speaks for itself, she looked over each of the Duggar couples.

Obviously, she only had publicly available photos and videos to examine and evaluate. But she was able to draw some eye-catching conclusions.

“You can see it right away,” Wood announced when it comes to the most passionate, perhaps happiest, marriage.

“The difference is his smile,” she noted. “And it’s so genuine and it’s so happy and joyful.”

She was describing Derick Dillard — and his obvious feelings towards his wife, Jill.

Wood highlighted specific moments from their social media posts over the years.

“They’re sharing a moment. She’s laughing and he’s just looking at her and he’s enjoying,” she pointed out.

Wood then described Derick’s demeanor: “He’s enjoying her laughter and is just absolutely present and joyful.”

Wood acknowledged that, in the cases of some Duggar husbands, on-camera smiles don’t seem super authentic.

You pose for a photo and you smile as a matter of course. Frankly, you don’t have to be an expert to see how some of these dudes seem to feel uncomfortable.

But, according to Wood, Derick’s smile seems genuine. As if he were thinking “I’m so lucky, I’m so lucky.”

“They look the happiest,” Wood assessed.

And that certainly includes their PDA, which the two are clearly not too shy to share on social media.

“It’s interesting because they’re not smushed together,” Wood observed. “But he’s sexually interested. It’s a sexual kiss for him.”

“It’s just, ‘This is mine, this is my love. I am sexually attracted to her,'” Wood then described.

At times, Jill seems more passive during kisses — which may just be because they’re on camera. But photos without kissing, the expert declares, are where their passion really shines.

You can look at a photo of the two of them side-by-side and notice “several things that are really lovely.”

“One is that she has her weight slightly forward into him, to merge with him, all the way down through her pelvis,” Wood noted.

“And that shows sexual connection and that she’s just at ease,” she explained. “Then it looks like she has her hands interlaced around him to just say, ‘Mmm, mine,’ with a bit of passion.”

Wood then added: “And then I just adore the way she just sort of tenderly angles her head and places that near his heart.” Well, for whatever the observations of a “body language expert” are worth, that sure is interesting!