Alexei Brovarnik Accuses Mother-in-Law of "Power Moves" After She Crashes Loren's Baby Shower

On this week’s episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, her family crashed her baby shower.

Sure, she invited her mother and sister. Then they RSVPed “no.” And then they showed up anyway.

It was more than just bad manners. It struck Alexei as something of a power move.

Marlene more or less admitted that that’s exactly what this is.

On Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Marlene crashed Loren Brovarnik’s baby shower. She and Alexei clashed as usual. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

On Mondy’s new episode, Loren Brovarnik’s baby shower for her third pregnancy hit a little snag.

Her mother and sister showed up.

It was a surprise, and left Loren in a state of shock. Especially when Marlene and Rebecca began to act as if nothing were wrong.

On Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren Brovarnik learns from her friends that her parents have RSVPed “no” to her baby shower. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

Sometimes, people set aside family differences to enjoy a one-of-a-kind celebration. But, if that had been Marlene and Rebecca’s intention, they would have RSVPed “yes” to begin with.

Instead, they said “no,” then thought about it and did a lot of soul-searching, and then resolved to attend. But not with any warning or advanced notice.

After months of estrangement, it came as a major surprise and left Loren all but speechless. But Marlene insisted that she meant it as an “olive branch.”

Alexei wasn’t exactly willing to accept Marlene’s claim that her attendance was an “olive branch.”

In his mind, an olive branch would have meant sending a “yes” RSVP to begin with.

This, he noted, would have spared Loren from an extended period of depression and anxiety.

“She was stressing out for months like crazy,” Alexei told his mother-in-law.

“And,” he complained, “I don’t know why you have to say you’re not coming.”

Marlene explained that her change of heart had been last minute.

According to her, she simply “thought long and hard” about it.

“And,” Marlene added, “I said, ‘If we go, hopefully that will be the olive branch that will help us all move forward.'”

But Alexei said that showing up unexpectedly at the last minute is “all about how it looks” and feels like “power moves.”

Marlene then asked for some “respect.” That is a complex request, considering her recent behavior.

“That’s why we decided to come,” she explained.

Marlene added: “To show you that no matter what, we are family and we’re here for you.”

Loren opened up about how the surprise had made her feel uncomfortable.

As anyone with similar issues can attest, Loren noted that her anxiety spiked. She had already spent a lot of time feeling upset over the “no” RSVP.

Marlene then countered: “That was the point.”

Alexei had to wonder why Marlene felt the need to make a “point” at all.

He told his mother-in-law: “Those points make us go to a place where we are not welcome in each other’s lives.”

To that, Marlene simply countered: “But why would you put me in a position where I have to make a point?” An olive branch and a hug, but no real progress. Not yet.