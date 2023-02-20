Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Bring Home Baby Ariel on After The 90 Days Birth Special

Last year, a 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple welcomed their first daughter.

After two sons, that means that Loren and Alexei Brovarnik now have “three under three.” That is a lot.

Fans know that the couple welcomed baby Ariel last year, in September.

On this week’s Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, viewers finally got to watch the moment when they brought Ariel home. And when the boys got to meet her.

As Monday’s episode began, viewers more or less knew what was coming.

First, because Loren gave birth to Ariel Raya via C-section back in September. It was no secret. No one pretended that it was.

And second, because the episode was the birth special — it said so right in the episode’s name. That did not mean that longtime fans were not excited to once again watch this family grow.

However, just as Asher’s birth involved complications, so did the couple’s first daughter.

Loren had to go an emergency C-section for Baby #3’s premature birth. It was a “mess,” among other things.

She had to remain in the hospital so that doctors could make sure that she had recovered from surgery. And that she had not lost too much blood.

Meanwhile, baby Ariel was not ready to come home. Not safely, anyway.

She remained in NICU after Loren’s birth. For more than three weeks, she did not leave the hospital.

Eventually, though, doctors gave Loren and Alexei the go-ahead. Instead of constantly visiting their baby girl, they could bring her home.

The proud parents were not the only ones reveling in the excitement of this moment.

Even as they drove to the hospital, they asked Shai, their firstborn, if he was feeling the hype to meet his baby sister.

He absolutely was. Though, as Loren admitted to the cameras, Asher seemed to be a little less cognizant of what was going on.

In fact, Loren elaborated. Shai not only expressed excitement to meet Ariel, but he fully understood that she would be coming home with them.

That makes sense. When this special episode filmed, Shai was nearly two-and-a-half years old. More than old enough for most (but not all) children to fully grasp the meaning of having siblings. Plus, he already went through this with Asher.

As for Asher … he knew that something was up. But so many things are “new” and “exciting” when you’re that little. You have a sister and she’s going to live with us forever is a little abstract for most one-year-olds.

Shai excitedly pointed when he saw his mother approaching, with little newborn Ariel in her arms.

Ariel was only at 33 weeks for her emergency delivery. Even after this time in the hospital, she has some catching up to do.

The family had to wait for a while for the NICU release paperwork. It’s not a fast process. But Ariel went outside for the very first time.

Loren accurately labeled the moment as “surreal.” She added: “Our boys are about to meet their sister and we’ve waited so long for this.”

Shai could not feign a lack of excitement. He rushed over to greet his baby sister.

With Loren’s guidance, he gave her the gentlest little kiss on her forehead.

Asher, on the other hand, seemed less engaged. Alexei brought him over, but he quickly became distressed.

We don’t think that this is the birth of some sort of epic sibling rivalry. He’s just pretty much a baby himself. Hard to dote on a baby when you are one.

This is such a sweet moment. Fans are eager for updates from Loren and Alexei as precious baby Ariel develops.