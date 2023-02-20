Mama June and Justin Stroud: MARRIED! (Again!)

Folks, Honey Boo Boo’s mother is officially off the market.

Yes, it might be the middle of February, but reality TV’s most infamous mama just became a June bride!

According to a press release from WeTV, June Shannon and Justin Stroud tied the knot over the weekend.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows in an “intimate oceanfront ceremony” at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida.

Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud have tied the knot … again. (Photo via WeTV)

Now, you might be experiencing a bit of deja vu, as June and Justin first got married in March of last year.

But that was just a small, courthouse affair, and this was the sort of glamorous ceremony that June can look back on fondly for the rest of her life.

In a surprising development, it seems that all of June’s daughters and grandchildren were on hand for the joyous occasion.

All of June’s kids and grandkids were on hand for the occasion! (Photo via WeTV)

According to the press release, Shannon’s daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell were there, as well as grandkids Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird attended the wedding.

If you’ve followed this family through their many, many ups and downs, then you know how shocking it is that everyone was able to set aside their differences for June’s big day.

Until recently, Alana and Lauryn were not on speaking terms with their mother, and there were times when it looked as though they would never forgive her.

“This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014,” Mama June is quoted as saying in the press release (via People magazine) .

“So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!”

June went on to reveal that she and Justin wanted to make this wedding an occasion for VIPs only.

“We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids,” she told WeTV.

June Shannon poses with husband Justin Stroud.(Photo via Instagram)

“All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle.”

If you’ve been following the Mama June saga for the past few years, then we probably don’t need to tell you that she’s seen some dark times recently.

June’s relationship with Geno Doak led her to down a self-destructive path, and there were times when loved ones feared for her life.

Mama June: Road to Redeption star June Shannon sits beside boyfriend Geno Doak on the season premiere. (Photo via WeTV)

These days, June and Geno are both reported to be sober, having left behind what was obviously a very unhealthy relationship for both of them.

As for the equally-alliterative June and Justin, they might have raised some eyebrows by getting married after just a few months of dating, but June seems happy and — just as importantly — her daughters approve of the relationship.

We wish these two all the joy in the world.

It’s certainly well-deserved.