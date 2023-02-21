Kate Middleton Pats Prince William on the Butt, Reignites Pegging Rumors

On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet. Kate seemingly could not resist giving him a love-tap on the bottom for all to see.
This cute marital moment between the royal spouses reminds us all of two things.
First, that if Duchess Meghan had done this to Harry, British tabloids would have excoriated her without mercy.
Second, that the Prince of Wales is reportedly a huge fan of women lingering on his rump. This time, it just happens to be his wife.
On Sunday, February 19, the 76th British Academy of Film and Television Arts held their annual Film Awards.
Prince William and Princess Kate attended the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London. William wore a sleek black suit. Kate’s vestments took the form of a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen.
And, as the two walked the red carpet, the Princess playfully swatted her husband on the butt. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but it was hardly subtle or circumspect. There were how many cameras on them?
Short of getting teenage classmates scolded in a school hallways, this sort of tap is obviously no big deal.
They’re married. And even if they were not, you know, they’re both grownups.
This sort of casual display of affection is hardly inappropriate for a red carpet event. In fact, one would have to be entirely unreasonable to object to this sweet gesture. It’s not like she goosed him.
Of course, the various tabloids of the British media, as well as some “reputable” UK platforms on television and beyond, are not always reasonable.
When we first saw this red carpet moment, we offered a half-smile. And then the smile faltered.
Can you imagine the frothing-at-the-mouth outrage that these odious segments of the British press would be screaming from the rooftops if Meghan Markle had done this to Prince Harry?
Imagine it: a major British event at a posh London venue. Meghan taps Harry on the but as the two are walking. Countless cameras catch the moment.
The uproar would be vicious. Many critics would blame this on Meghan not only being American, but simply “wrong” in and of herself. They would, of course, insist that it’s not for racism reasons.
Don’t believe it? Find someone who hates Meghan and didn’t catch William and Kate’s love tap. Tell them what happened, but swap William for his brother and Kate for Meghan. See how they react.
Meanwhile, some cannot help but think about the reports about Charles. From his alleged affair with the Marchioness of Cholmondelay, Rose Hanbury to more recent claims about his cheating. And, of course, to claims that Kate doesn’t mind most of it.
Is it true? We obviously do not know.
But the reports claim that part of what has William seeking attention outside of the bedroom is a fondness for pegging. Kate apparently is not willing to don a strap and obliterate his royal prostate.
Naturally, his wife tapping her hand on his butt brought all of that back to the surface in many people’s memories.