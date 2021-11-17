Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Face PR Nightmare In Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

It's been nearly two weeks since multiple concertgoers lost their lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, and the tragedy only seems more horrific with the passage of time.

Last week, the death toll climbed to nine, as a 22-year-old woman who was left brain dead after being trampled at the concert succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital.

On Monday, that grim figure reached the double-digits, as a 9-year-old attendee who had been on life support since the concert passed away at the same facility.

Needless to say, this is a very dark time in the life of both Scott and his partner, Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant with the rapper's second child.

Kylie's response to the tragedy (or lack thereof) has been harshly criticized by fans who feel that the cosmetics mogul has a responsibility to the families of those who were killed at the festival.

Scott has vowed to cover funeral costs, but not surprisingly, several of the victims' families have already filed lawsuits.

Of course, in the case of both Travis and Kylie, the damage to their reputations has the potential to be far more disastrous than any penalty they might incur in court.

And it seems that the couple is currently putting out fires left and right as they attempt to navigate the worst PR crisis of either of their careers.

The latest hurdle involves the upcoming issue of W magazine, the cover of which features Kylie and Travis.

The photo is accompanied by an interview -- which took place before the concert deaths -- that reportedly portrays the couple in a flattering, uncritical light.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, W's editors have been scrambling to prevent the issue from hitting newsstands.

But their efforts may have come to late, and there are mounting fears of an intense public blowback.

"W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks," a source tells the Mail.

"In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least."

Obviously, if the issues are already at delivery facilities, there's a chance that they may wind up on newsstands.

And that means there's a chance that the cover and content could wind up being posted online by angry readers.

Not surprisingly, W isn't the only brand that's currently working to distance itself from Scott and Jenner.

Nike had planned to release a line of sneakers with Scott's name on them before the end of the year, but the project has been pushed back indefinitely.

The announcement came on the heels of news that 9-year-old Ezra Blount had passed away after fighting for his life for over a week.

Blount, whom family members describe as "a big fan" of Scott's music, was seated on the shoulders of his father, Treston Blount, when the deadly crowd surge began.

Treston was knocked unconscious, and Ezra fell to the ground, where he was fatally trampled by concertgoers.

Neither Scott nor Jenner has publicly responded to the news of Blount's passing.