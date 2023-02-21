Jansen Panettiere, Brother of Hayden Panettiere, Dead at 28

Jansen Panettiere — an artist, former actor and the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere — passed away over the weekend in New York.

He was 28 years old.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing’s “Sharkwater Extinction” at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, who spoke to a family source, law enforcement officials received a call to a residence around 5:30 p.m on Sunday.

Upon their arrival, it sounds like, Panettiere’s body was discovered.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 15: Actor Jansen Panettiere attends the IceLink Generation 6TZ Watch Collection Launch Party With Whitney Port at IceLink Boutique on December 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Fingerprint Communications)

Before becoming a well-know graffiti artist whose work was popular on Instagram, the late actor followed in his sister’s footsteps in the entertainment world.

He got his start on the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon in the early 2000s.

Panettiere’s earliest gigs included an appearance on a 2002 episode of Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and voice work for the Jacob Two-Two animated series.

From there, Jansen appeared on shows such as Hope & Faith, Third Watch, Tiger Cruise and Everybody Hates Chris…. and continued with voiceover work, lending his talents to Blue’s Clues, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The X’s.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 11: Jansen Panettiere attends the NYX Cosmetics VIP lounge during BeautyCon LA! at The Reef on July 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for NYX Cosmetics)

Jansen acted here and the the last few years as well; his final roles were in 2021’s Bart Bagalzby and the Garbage Genie and 2022’s Love and Love Not.

Based on Jansen’s Instagram account, he focused primarily on his art career until his death.

The 28-year old often uploaded photos of his pieces, typically working with brightly-colored spray paint to create vivid graffiti-like abstract pieces.

Just this past Saturday, the New York native shared two examples of his work on social media.

“I like this one. #rane,” he captioned the bold works of art.

In the wake of his passing, partner Catherine Michie mourned the artist in a tribute:

“Jansen, I met you only a year ago, but you have been my best friend and biggest fan.”

I will never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me.

“Words cannot express the pain of knowing I won’t hear your laugh again. I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me most.

“The world is better because you were in it. I know we will paint together again someday. I’ll always be your sugarpop.”

May Jansen Panettiere rest in peace.