Jinger Duggar Slams Josh: This Monster Gives Christians a Bad Name!

It’s been nearly two weeks since Jinger Duggar’s memoir hit stores, and fans are still discovering shocking excerpts.

The book is more concerned with Jinger’s spiritual journey than with her family’s scandals, but she still gets candid in her discussion of the monstrous behavior that brought the Duggar media empire crashing down.

In particular, Jinger addresses the topic of Josh Duggar’s sex crimes in surprisingly blunt fashion.

From both the book and promotional interviews we learned that unlike some members of her family, Jinger believes that Josh is guilty.

In one such interview, Jinger revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her brother in over two years.

And in one of the most surprising passages from her book, she accuses the convicted sex offender of giving Christians a bad name.

“Even if he wasn’t a public figure, he would still be in prison for his actions. But because millions know who Josh is, his sin gives Christ a bad name,” Jinger writes.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

“Those who oppose Christianity can point to Josh as evidence that anyone who claims to walk with Jesus is a phony.”

We’re not sure who Jinger thinks is opposing Christianity in the US in 2023, but she’s dunking on Josh, so we’ll allow it.

“The most important thing for any one of us is that we would come to know that we will each stand before God,” she continued.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

“And so I know that Josh will give an account for his crimes before God.I would pray that he would just cry out in repentance, ask forgiveness from God, and realize how wrong he has been,” Jinger wrote.

“God can forgive even the worst of sinners. So that’s just where my heart would be for him.”

Josh is currently serving a 151 month sentence on child pornography charges.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

The 34-year-old will soon be back in court to appeal his sentence.

Josh maintains that he was framed by Caleb Williams, a longtime family friend who is also a convicted sex offender.

As for Jinger, her book continued to enjoy robust sales in its second week of release, as both she and husband Jeremy Vuolo worked tirelessly to promote the project.

Jeremy Vuolo has a smile on his face here for a good reason. He’s getting a smooch from his wife.

“She’s been vulnerable, which is not natural for her. Having lived her life in the public eye, she is a naturally guarded person,” Jeremy wrote of his wife on Instagram.

“Many of you know this about her. But, she’s done it anyway. Why? Because she feels compelled. She wrote this book for you—for you who are hurting, you who’ve been hurt by spiritual leaders,” he continued.

She wants to encourage and rescue those who are confused. She knew going into this whole process that there would be hard questions. But she wanted to face them. She wanted to deal with the hardest realities of her life.”

Jinger Duggar says she’s totally in love with Jeremy Vuolo. That’s what she wrote in the caption too this snapshot. (Photo via Instagram)

It certainly hasn’t been an easy road for Jinger.

But as much as her family might want her to, it doesn’t seem that she’ll be quieting down anytime soon!