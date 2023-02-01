Jinger Duggar: I Haven’t Spoken to Josh in Years! Only God Can Help Him!

Jinger Duggar has given a new interview in promotion of her new book.

And she says her sketchy AF brother has the same old deep-seated issues that he’s always had… not that she’d really know on a personal level.

Because Jinger has nothing at all to do with Josh Duggar.

“I haven’t spoken to him in years,” the reality star said on Tuesday’s episode of Tamron Hall.

Josh, of course, who is serving more than 12 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

“I just would pray that he would be truly broken over what he has done. So I just pray for the victims and their families,” Jinger added in this same sit-down.

The mother of two has been making the media rounds for several days now in promotion of Becoming Free Indeed, the memoir that chronicles all she has learned as the child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Most of what she’s learned? It’s been BS, Jinger says.

On the topic of her law-breaking sibling, meanwhile?

Jinger delved into the idea of change — and how it could serve as redemption in a case like Josh’s, who was convicted in December 2021 of downloading explicit photos and videos of children under 12 years old.

“I think that part of this story that I’m telling is you can’t put up all of these outward standards and rules and say that’s going to do anything. It’s not,” she told Hall.

“Your heart has to be changed from the inside out and only Jesus can truly change that.”

Duggar previously told Page Six that only God can help Josh at this point.

“Until there is major change, I’ll say that’ll probably still be my stance,” she told this outlet. “[I’m] just not reaching out for any communication at this point.”

It doesn’t sound like that will happen any time soon, though.

“That’s not something I saw in my brother,” she said on Tuesday. “He’s not truly changed. So until God does that, it’s only what God can do.”

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo via Instagram)

After Josh’s eventual release from jail, he will require the supervision of a parole office for 20 years … and is prohibited from any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own seven children with wife Anna Duggar.

Jinger can scarcely even refer to Josh as her brother at this point.

“I think that walking through such difficulties time and time again, I think for me, whenever I walked through that, it’s something I would look at and say — first off, my heart just breaks for the victims and their families,” she says.

“And that’s who I pray for first.”

Jinger’s book went on sale this week.

Her dad is allegedly scared that it will ruin him.

Reads the official Amazon synopsis:

In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger shares how in her early twenties, a new family member—a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger—caused her to examine her beliefs.

He was committed to the Bible, but he didn’t believe many of the things Jinger had always assumed were true.

His influence, along with the help of a pastor named Jeremy Vuolo, caused Jinger to see that her life was built on rules, not God’s Word.

d