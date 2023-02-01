King Charles to Break Silence? Tear Prince Harry a Total New One?!?

In case you haven’t heard, Prince Harry has been dragging his relatives in public for quite awhile now.
(Also, in case you haven’t heard this, you may want to invest in an Internet connection or turn on a television or subscribe to a newspaper or something. It’s been everywhere!)
First in a Netflix documentary and then in a wildly popular memoir, Harry has attacked his dad, his dad’s wife and the general way Harry and Meghan Markle have been treated by the Royal Family.
Charles, who was named King late last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has stood idly by and done what all Monarchs have done over the years:
He’s said nothing.
But is that about to change?
According to The Mirror, King Charles in in talks to sit down with the BBC and share his side of this contentious story.
It all started in early 2020 when Harry and Markle walked away from their Royal duties and then moved to California. From there, they’ve both given interviews and talked openly about the racism Markle experienced during her time in London, along with all the ways Buckingham Palace tried to destroy his loved ones.
Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton have maintained silence following a stream of sensational claims by Harry — from allegations of physical fights between him and brother William and a emotional fallout between Meghan and Kate over flower girl attire.
On May 6, King Charles will be officially coronated and, The Mirror reports, there are some aids close to him who view this as the perfect opportunity to fight back.
They even think veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby should be chosen to conduct the interview because he has a strong relationship with Charles.
To be clear, no source has gone on the record with this proposal.
But an anonymous insider tells the Mirror:
“Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky.
“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much.
“Everything is very delicate.”