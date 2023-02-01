King Charles to Break Silence? Tear Prince Harry a Total New One?!?

In case you haven’t heard, Prince Harry has been dragging his relatives in public for quite awhile now.

(Also, in case you haven’t heard this, you may want to invest in an Internet connection or turn on a television or subscribe to a newspaper or something. It’s been everywhere!)

First in a Netflix documentary and then in a wildly popular memoir, Harry has attacked his dad, his dad’s wife and the general way Harry and Meghan Markle have been treated by the Royal Family.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles, who was named King late last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has stood idly by and done what all Monarchs have done over the years:

He’s said nothing.

But is that about to change?

According to The Mirror, King Charles in in talks to sit down with the BBC and share his side of this contentious story.

It all started in early 2020 when Harry and Markle walked away from their Royal duties and then moved to California. From there, they’ve both given interviews and talked openly about the racism Markle experienced during her time in London, along with all the ways Buckingham Palace tried to destroy his loved ones.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton have maintained silence following a stream of sensational claims by Harry — from allegations of physical fights between him and brother William and a emotional fallout between Meghan and Kate over flower girl attire.

On May 6, King Charles will be officially coronated and, The Mirror reports, there are some aids close to him who view this as the perfect opportunity to fight back.

They even think veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby should be chosen to conduct the interview because he has a strong relationship with Charles.

To be clear, no source has gone on the record with this proposal.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock on September 7, 2022 in Lanark, Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visit Lanarkshire and the Scottish borders. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But an anonymous insider tells the Mirror:

“Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky.

“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much.

“Everything is very delicate.”