Amy Duggar Recalls Cousins Forbidden to Watch VeggieTales: Vegetables Can’t Talk!

Over the years and especially in recent months, Amy Duggar has had a lot to say about Jim Bob and Michelle.

It makes sense. She has been sitting on a lot of experiences — some upsetting, some absurd, and many both. And hey, even some of her cousins are speaking out.

One example? According to Amy, she once hoped that some of her younger cousins could enjoy VeggieTales. But the Duggars banned the explicitly Christian children’s programming for the silliest reason.

That said … some folks online are calling into question whether this is true, or an exaggeration.

Late last week, Amy Dillon King took to her Instagram page to make an announcement.

“Being bold this year and just not holding back!” the Duggar cousin declared.

“I was never a part of the IBLP officially,” Amy noted, “but I was around family members who were very much involved and on the board of it.”

IBLP is the infamous non-denominational fundamentalist Christian organization. A slew of survivors have described it as an abusive, dangerous cult.

“I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth,” she affirmed.

“And,” Amy vowed, she won’t hesitate to “expose the damaging cult that IBLP is.” Good!

Alongside all of this, Amy also shared a TikTok video of herself.

As is often the case on that particularly nightmarish and increasingly destructive app, the key to the video was the text itself.

She recalled having “brought over VeggieTales” at one time, presumably while visiting the Duggar household.

Amy wrote that she did this “so that my cousins could at least see a cartoon.”

She went on to emphasize that VeggieTales is a “CHRISTIAN, wholesome cartoon.” It is an explicitly Christian cartoon series, and has no shortage of critics who argue that it plays an unethical role in indoctrination.

But apparently, that wasn’t enough for Amy’s extended family. In their eyes, it was still too radical.

According to Amy, an unnamed person told her that “VeggieTales are not welcome at our house.”

Allegedly, this categorically absurd person explained: “I do not want my kids thinking vegetables talk.”

“I kid you not I was told this years ago…” Amy then wrote. “Also I’ve been speaking up for a few months now–“

The snarky Redditors on DuggarSnark cited what they believe may be evidence that Amy Duggar was exaggerating a claim about VeggieTales being forbidden. (Image Credit: Reddit)

Many of us have heard stories from friends and loved ones about extremists on the fringes of society who forbid everyday children’s media. Sometimes, the reasons are bigoted. Other times, they are as bizarre as the alleged Duggar explanation for VeggieTales.

However, as you can see above, redditors of the /DuggarSnark community cited a moment of the Duggar family claiming to watch VeggieTales in 2014.

There are three possibilities: The first is that the family evolved their policy. The second is that the post claiming to watch VeggieTales was a lie, to make the family seem more mainstream. And the third is that Amy may be misremembering. Or exaggerating.