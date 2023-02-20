Isabel Posada Gushes About Sex with Gabriel Paboga, Fears Dad Will Reject Him

Following a brief hiatus, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back. We’re still getting to know the cast.

But an early fan-favorite couple has been Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada. Viewers haven’t seen them together, but are really rooting for them.

Ahead of Gabe’s flight to Colombia to live with her, Isabel met some friends. Ones who know her well, and who introduced the couple in the first place.

There, she got real, delving everything from her sex life with Gabriel to her worries about how her father will react.

Isabel sat down with Samuel and Mateo. A while back, Sam invited Gabriel to see Colombia as part of his friend group while he was visiting the country. He met Isabel, and the rest is history.

But before we delve into what happened on Season 4, Episode 3 (beyond our recap, which we linked above) we have to talk about where it happened.

Isabel met her friends at Chiquita, sharing drinks amidst the vibrant decor. Seriously, I was sending screenshots to my friends as I watched. Love this place.

Isabel spoke to the camera about how she has a lot of gay friends. Not only are they how she met the love of her life, but she also feels comfortable talking to them.

This comfort covers a lot of intimate subjects. One of them involves sex and intimacy.

Talking about sex can be daunting outside of specific friend groups, Discussing sex with your transgender partner, who has undergone bottom surgery, is an extremely delicate subject.

After getting some advice from her friends about some creative decor to welcome Gabe, Isabel opened up about sex with Gabe.

The two had done a lot of kissing but not much else before Gabriel came out as trans to Isabel. And Isabel had actually already found out by pouring through his social media.

Speaking to Sam and Mateo, she admitted that she felt intimidated ahead of their first real hookup. “I didn’t know what I was going to find in a physical sense,” Isabel confided.

To be clear, Isabel’s statement does not mean general ignorance about trans people.

Not all trans people undergo bottom surgery. After all, gender is not genitals. But (as many cis people would agree) having genitals with which you’re comfortable can be affirming and pretty key to happiness.

So, in addition to HRT’s impact on genitals, there are a couple of types of bottom surgery (as it is called) that a trans man might undergo if he chooses. So Isabel’s uncertainty was completely reasonable.

“I didn’t even know what those surgeries entailed,” Isabel recalled as she discussed their first hookup.

“For me, it was something incredible, and it still is,” she gushed. “Clinically, medically, it’s so perfect.”

Isabel added: “He can be stimulated. I touch him and he feels it.”

“Baby, the orgasm, it’s the same,” Isabel added, expressing her satisfaction — and Gabriel’s.

We have already heard about how Gabe is much nicer and an overall better person than her exes. Clearly, there’s no trade-off in the bedroom.

“He has the sensitivity and everything,” Isabel detailed. “So for me that’s like, wow.”

Isabel does have some lingering questions that she has not asked, even though she has had the chance.

“I don’t know if his orgasm is the same as mine, or I don’t know,” she told the camera. “It’s a very crazy question, but I’ve never asked him.”

Notably, all human genitals are essentially products of the same basic tissue. A penis, a vulva, or any of the genital situations that intersex folks may have, it’s all different growths and developments of the same sensitive tissues.

Viewers have already seen how much her children, Sara and Miguel, adore Gabe. Especially when they compare him to her toxic exes.

But Sara, who is 16, knows that Gabriel is trans. Miguel is several years younger, and they haven’t told him yet. They plan to, however.

“He won’t be a kid who is shocked,” Isabel predicted to her friends. They noted that she has raised her children to have good values like inclusivity, so they wouldn’t expect bigotry from either of them.

But what about the rest of the family? Isabel thinks that she can point her mother in the right direction. Her father, on the other hand?

“My dad is very reserved,” she characterized. “And he may say that we are ‘sinners.'”

Isabel continued: “But I don’t know what’s going to happen, if he’ll stop talking to me. I don’t want to hurt bonds at home that are so strong.”

Gabriel Paboga and his lady love, Isabel Posada, appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“It would be very difficult if my father asked me to break up with Gabe,” Isabel told the cameras.

“I wouldn’t want to decide between my family and my relationship, my life now,” she affirmed. “I don’t know what else could be worse.”

Gabriel has faced familial rejection from an ex’s parents before. He hopes that history does not repeat itself.