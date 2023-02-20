90 Day Fiance The Other Way Introduces Debbie, Oussama, Their 43-Year Age Gap (Recap)

After a sports-induced hiatus, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back with Season 4, Episode 3.
It’s finally time to meet Debbie, who has the franchise’s most colossal age gap to date with her fiance.
Daniele and Yohan deal with the aftermath of last week. Isabel prepares for Gabriel’s arrival.
Rishi is keeping something from Jen and something else from his family. Kris and Jeymi meet for the first time.
And Nicole ignores her mixed feelings. She flies out to Egypt to reunite with Mahmoud. Things get awkward almost immediately. Check it out for yourself, below!