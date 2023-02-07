Christine Brown Reunites with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn’s Engagement Party

As noted on numerous occasions, Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle.

Over this past weekend, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast members didn’t mingle with any potential suitors.

Instead, she got to spend time with five of the most important people in her world:

Her five daughters!

Christine Brown poses here with all five daughters at an engagement party thrown in honor of Gwendlyn.

“What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters! We went to Gwen’s & Bea’s Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them,” the TLC personality captioned a photo of her and the following kids…

Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Christine shares these girls, along with son Paedon, with ex-spiritual husband Kody Brown.

The couple, of course, split way back in November 2021.

Christine Brown looks downright gorgeous, doesn’t she? Suck it, Kody Brown!

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram on November 2, 2021.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Brown has since made it clear that she’s looking ahead to a bright future, and is not stuck in the past.

Gwendlyn, meanwhile, got engaged to Beatriz Queiroz in December.

“I’m engaged!!” Brown wrote as a simple and informative caption to an Instagram photo of her and her girlfriend of seven months late last year.

Promoting a separate social media platform, the 21-year old added:

“you can see the proposal and the rings side by side on my patreon via the link in my bio xx (unless we’re mutuals ofc then send me a text it’s hilarious).”

Gwendlyn Brown poses here for a photo she later put up on Instagram.

Since her parents went their separate ways, Gwendlyn has been open and honest about her support for her mom’s decision to walk away from an unhealthy marriage.

The reality star opened up about how she thought her father had “changed” over the years in a vlog posted on Friday, February 3, for example.

“The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren’t as opinionated,” she explained in the video.

“Now, we’re adults and we have our opinions.

“We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults, and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren’t as opinionated.”

More than two years after first coming out as bi on social media, Gwendlyn Brown shared that she is bisexual on an episode of Sister Wives. Good for her! (Image Credit: TLC)

Previously, Gwendlyn delved into her response after Christine said she was leaving Kody.

“I was like, you’re leaving? Good for you!” Brown said two months ago in a YouTube video, recounting how her mother broke the break up news to her:

“She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her. Obviously I love he and I visit her all the time.

“But she was going home and I was happy for her. I didn’t love the relationship they had and she’s doing great now.”