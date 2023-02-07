Scott Alexander, America’s Got Talent Magician, Dead at 52

Very sad news today out of the world of reality television:

Scott Alexander, a magician who appeared on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent, has passed following a stroke.

He was 52 years old.

The former contestant’s wife, Jenny, confirmed the tragedy on Instagram.

“He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us,” Jenny wrote. “We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers.”

Her caption appeared alongside a photo of Scott with their kids.

Alexander impressed the panel in his audition for Season 6 with an illusion in which a woman seemed to appear out of nowhere… be supported by water… then levitate.

He was sent to the Las Vegas round after judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel voted in his favor.

Alexander was eventually eliminated in the quarterfinals following a performance of an illusion in which a gospel choir disappeared and then reappeared a distance away.

The illusionist revealed in his audition tape that he and Jenny — who were married for over 10 years — began touring as magician and assistant directly out of college, performing at shows in Sin City.

“We decided it was more important to us to start a family,” Alexander said, adding back then:

“Now that we have three beautiful children, I feel like this is the right time to take it back to Vegas.”

A few years after his stint on America’s Got Talent, Alexander appeared on season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015, performing as part of a double act with season 7 America’s Got Talent contestant The Magic of Puck.

However, the duo were unable to fool magician duo Penn & Teller.

Alexander is survived by his wife, Jenny, and their four children.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

Last year saw the passing of another America’s Got Talent veteran:

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski died at 31 years old following a battle with cancer.

Viewers met Nightbirde in Season 16 of the NBC competition series, which aired in the summer of 2021.

She “was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” Mandel wrote on Twitter as a tribute at the time.

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”