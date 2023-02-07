Jessa Duggar: Feuding With Jinger Following Release of Controversial Memoir?

It’s been one week since Jinger Duggar’s long-awaited memoir hit bookstores, and for the most part, the response to the book has been a favorable one.

No surprise there, as Jinger has long been one of the most beloved members of her famous family, and she played things relatively safe with her memoir.

Sure, she criticized her parents and their backward belief system, but it was clear that her comments came from a loving place, and most of Jinger’s remarks about her controversial family were complimentary.

Still, it seems not everyone was a fan.

Or at least that’s what fans think based on Jessa Duggar’s response — or lack thereof.

As you may already know, Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, figure prominently in Jinger’s book.

Ben served as a sort of spiritual guide for Jinger by taking her to the church he grew up with, thus introducing her to a kinder, gentler approach to Christianity than the one she had previously known.

Perhaps because Jessa is such an important character in Jinger’s book, fans assumed that she would be one of the first to publicly weigh in on the memoir.

But that hasn’t happened.

Instead, when Jessa returned to Instagram this week following a brief hiatus, she was talking about a new educational app for her kids, and continuing to ignore her sister’s literary debut.

The latest post from Jessa was just a harmless bit of sponsored content, but because she has yet to praise her sister’s book, fans have interpreted the post as a bit of passive-aggressive shade.

Some have even accused Jessa of attempting to steal her sister’s thunder.

“Jessa can’t let Jinger have the spotlight,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Has jessa acknowledged jingers book yet? Genuinely curious,” another asked.

“Stand by your sister,” a third demanded.

Jessa’s response stands in sharp contrast to that of Jill Duggar, who praised the book and thanked her sister for sending her a free copy.

“Look what came in!” Jill told her Instagram followers.

“Thanks, Jinge for sending me a copy of Becoming Free Indeed!”

So why would Jill excitedly endorse the book while Jessa — whose husband plays a central role in the story of Jinger’s life — keep mum?

The answer might have to do with the nature of both women’s relationships with their parents.

Jill has reportedly cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle, whereas Jessa is still in their good graces — and it seems she’s hoping to stay there.

Jessa might be anxious about her standing with her parents in the wake of Jinger’s memoir, and she could be concerned about further angering them.

So it’s possible that Jessa has privately praised Jinger’s book, but has decided to keep her feelings to herself publicly.

Whatever the case, we hope that Jinger’s decision to tell her story to the world hasn’t come between her and her sister.