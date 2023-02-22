Britney Spears Rattles Fans with High Energy Dress Video, Unexpected Accent

The media has a decades-long history of refusing to be normal about Britney Spears.

That said, sometimes her behavior — or, rather, her decision to post certain goofy antics — leads to understandable questions. And confusion.

Husband Sam Asghari wants people to leave her alone. The world has put her through enough.

But Britney’s latest video has people scratching their heads. Why did she post this? What does it mean? Is she okay?

In a one-minute Instagram video, Britney Spears discussed a lovely dress while putting on an Australian accent. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Tuesday night, Britney Spears posted a video to Instagram. It is only about a minute in length.

During it, Britney speaks in an accent that, to our ears, sounds Australian. If she was shooting for a specific flavor of British accent, or for a Kiwi accent, well, that’s also possible.

Simply put, Britney begins by excitedly talking about making a dress with the help of a friend who is skilled at sewing.

During her one-minute video, Britney Spears discussed receiving what may be a custom dress. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Then, Britney seems to change topics — or revise it? Possibly, she simply reveals that she was building up to a joke.

See, Britney then begins discussing the dress itself. She says that a company shipped it to her.

Britney issues a thank-you while dancing with the dress. We see influencers do this a lot, but often, it is a paid promotion that mentions the company by name. Not so, here.

After putting on an Australian accent for the camera, Britney Spears showed off and danced with a dress. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It is possible that Britney was telling a joke, building up the idea that she had made the dress herself.

And it is also possible that she meant that a friend had volunteered to help with the sewing, only for Britney to discover a company that prints and ships custom dresses on demand.

Either way, it appears that the editing on the video has robbed us of some context. Perhaps of a few key words or sentences that would have made this easier to understand.

Britney also addressed another, more serious topic. She alluded to how fake fans called the police to check on her because she was taking an Instagram break. That was scary. And it shouldn’t happen again.

“So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” she asked.

Additionally, Britney playfully told the camera “Don’t ever be a roller coaster!” a couple of times before the video ended. We do not know what this line means in this context.

Britney Spears celebrated the debut success of “Hold Me Closer” with a glorious topless pic, snapped and shared from Sunset Tower. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Recently, a report claimed that some people were planning an intervention for Britney over her mental health and over some form of alleged substance abuse.

That intervention (if it was actually ever going to happen in the first place) fell through. This video is fanning the flames of worried fans and concern trolls alike.

Obviously, if saying goofy things in a silly accent were a red flag, we’d all need help. But most of us keep that private instead of sharing it online. If Britney’s followers keep giving her a hard time, she’ll probably just stop posting altogether. Is that what people really want? Is she hurting anybody?