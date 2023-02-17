Blake Shelton: "Miserable" In Marriage to Gwen Stefani, Contemplating Divorce, Source Claims

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married back in 2021, the union seemed like a triumph for odd couples all over the planet.

These unexpected lovebirds from wildly different backgrounds became collaborators in both music and life, teaming up on catchy singles and packing on the PDA everywhere they went.

But now, it looks as though Blake and Gwen’s whirlwind romance might have one more surprise in store:

Insiders say that the love affair appears to be dying out as rapidly as it heated up.

The rumors of trouble in paradise began when fans noticed that Blake has yet to make his first appearance on Gwen’s Instagram page in 2023.

Granted, we’re only seven weeks into the new year, but still.

This is a couple who couldn’t stop shouting their love from the rooftops just a few short months ago.

US singers Blake Shelton (L) and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award during a Gala Tribute at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The fears that these two have cooled on each other seemed to be confirmed when they attended NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in L.A. on February 5.

Spectators noted that while Gwen appeared to be enjoying herself during a cameo in the broadcast booth, Blake did not look to be having such a great time.

“They looked miserable,” one onlooker tells Radar Online.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are so very much in love. We’re big fans of this famous couple. (Photo via Getty)

“Things just seemed really tense,” a second spectator noted.

Obviously, it’s possible that Gwen and Blake were simply having a one-off bad night — these things happen.

But insiders tell Radar the tension is part of a larger trend, and the couple has been struggling now that their honeymoon period is well behind them.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly hit a rough patch. (Photo via Instagram)

“When they started dating, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” says a source close to the couple.

“But the spark started disappearing after their wedding,” the insider adds.

“It seems like they argue constantly now — they’ve even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.”

Gwen Stefani captioned this photo: “Have a good show tonight, we are missing you in L.A.” Some wonder if this is a desperate plea for Blake Shelton to take her back, but others doubt that the breakup rumors are true. (Photo via Instagram)

The source claims the situation has gotten so bad that those closest to the couple are bracing themselves for a divorce announcement.

“Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love,” says the insider.

Now, Gwen and Blake have been the subject of breakup rumors before, and in the past, they’ve always turned out to be bogus.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani actually posed for a casual, normal photo where they’re both facing the camera. Will wonders never cease?! (Photo via Instagram)

But the fact that Blake has been MIA from his wife’s Instagram page for the past two months is more than a little suspicious.

Here’s hoping these two have just been extremely busy with work this year.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.