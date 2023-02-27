Kim Kardashian: Kylie and I Are Twin Souls!

Kylie Jenner recently admitted that Kim Kardashian is her favorite sister — for the moment, anyway.

The two shared a hot (perhaps even unnervingly so) mini-photoshoot. Kim posted it, calling Kylie her “twin soul.”

That’s sweet … but some wonder if it’s an effort to deflect from Kylie’s drama last week.

If that was the plan, it’s not working. Kim is getting clowned in the comments just for being in the photos.

Kim Kardashian declared that she and Kylie Jenner are “twin souls” in this, um, “sisterly” photo. The two are nearly silhouettes with the sun as a backdrop. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On the surface, the photos of Kim and Kylie are pretty “normal,” albeit only in the Kardashian family. And perhaps in certain rural and largely unfair stereotypes about the Deep South.

“Twin souls,” Kim captioned these photos. Kylie replied with “I love you” with many repetitions of the letter U for affect.

One of the photos just seemed a little up-close-and-personal for sisters. Particularly for sisters wearing bikinis.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian really pushed the envelope with this “sisterly” bikini photo. Some photos can just be outtakes, you know? Anyway, let’s change the subject. Are those cirrus clouds behind them? It’s been forever since I learned meteorology. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

However, once you get past Kylie’s comment, you’re going to see a whole lot of, well, mockery.

Some people were poking fun at Kylie. Other commenters were simply staying positive — by praising Selena Gomez.

Though Selena is tremendously talented and is always in our hearts and on our thoughts, she is not in these pics. So what’s up?

Having deleted this once before, Selena Gomez reposted this eye-popping thirst trap on Instagram in February 2023 while announcing a hiatus. Power move. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We need to backtrack a little, and then even more. Let’s first think back to Thursday, February 23.

Selena posted the above throwback thirst trap to Instagram, announcing that she was “taking a break” from social media.

“I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much,” Selena wrote. “But eh.”

Selena got even more relatable when she shared this news with the juvenile denizens of TikTok.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media,” she advised her fans. Smart!

The relatable part came when she added: “‘Cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.”

Selena Gomez has shown off a number of hairstyles over the years. Shortly before her latest hiatus, she waxed nostalgic about these rich curls. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So what happened? Well, nothing that Selena could control.

Early last week, Selena reclaimed her crown on Instagram: she has the most followers on the photo-sharing app. Selena didn’t do anything to regain this title except be her charming, popular self.

But it just so happens that Kylie had been the temporary title-holder during this Instagram interregnum.

Selena Gomez gassed up Bella Hadid in a TikTok while showing some apparent damage to her eyebrows. (Image via TikTok)

As far as what Selena actually did, she praised Bella Hadid’s beauty, identifying the model as her girl-crush.

She also confessed that she had “laminated” her eyebrows by accident.

Selena showed off the unfortunate results to TikTok, revealing the chemical damage to her brows. Hopefully, it is a temporary issue only.

Kylie Jenner’s seemingly random Instagram Story post may have been direct shade at a rival for social media clout. (Image via Instagram)

When someone as famous as Selena posts, you know that people won’t be normal about it. But you kind of expect fellow famous people to be chill.

Then came this odd coincidence. Just three hours later, Kylie Jenner shared her “this was an accident?” Instagram Story, featuring her eyebrows.

And then it got weirder … involving Hailey Bieber.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber seem to have developed a sudden fascination with photographing and sharing their eyebrows. The timing smells off. (Image via Instagram)

It appears that Kylie and Hailey were zoomed in on their eyebrows while video chatting.

How do we know this? Because Kylie shared a screenshot of the convo to her Instagram Story. Clearly, she knew that thousands of people would see.

Kylie and Hailey are friends. But what makes this weird is that Hailey’s husband’s most famous relationship before their marriage (and arguably to this day) was with Selena. Just months before he proposed to Hailey, he seemed desperate to marry Selena (fortunately to no avail).

No because if Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber actually meant all this then shame on them like wtf has Selena ever done to them? This is just so not cool!!pic.twitter.com/Zo3N5FwLZc — Minnie ???? (@eraofaqueen) February 22, 2023

As we previously reported, numerous social media users posted their own fair-minded examinations of this.

Was it shade? Or was it some sort of unbelievable coincidence?

The latter is possible. But, in many people’s minds, it looked like Kylie and Hailey were poking fun at Selena’s eyebrow mishap.

But Kylie insisted that she had not seen Selena’s post, and that critics were “reaching.”

Selena agreed, writing that “it’s all unnecessary.”

She also added that she is “a fan of Kylie.” Whether Selena truly meant this or was attempting to diffuse a heated situation, we cannot say for sure.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are bitter mean girls. Leave SELENA GOMEZ ALONE. Wake tf up pic.twitter.com/GaYUXKbP7X — Jennifer Coolidge (@AJisMIZFT) February 23, 2023

And thus, a lot of people are viewing Kylie with suspicion — if not outright disgust.

One can sort of understand Hailey feeling hung up on her husband’s ex. How her proposal went down is not Hailey’s fault. She is allowed to have complex feelings about it. It’s weird for Kylie to seemingly weigh in.

But yeah, some of Selena’s well-meaning fans (and maybe some less well-meaning ones) are going to be a little extra in the immediate future. Selena gave Kylie the benefit of the doubt, but not everyone agrees.