Ryan Edwards Wanted By Police, Charged With Stalking, Harassing Mackenzie Standifer

There’s more legal trouble for perennial loser Ryan Edwards this week.

As we previously reported, Edwards was arrested at his place of employment on February 10 on charges of harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and order of protection violation.

The arrest stemmed from complaints made by Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, who claimed that Ryan had threatened her and held a knife to her neck.

Mackenzie was granted an order of protection, and now, less than two weeks later, Ryan is wanted by police for once again harassing his estranged wife.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

According to police records obtained by UK tabloid The Sun, two new warrants have been issued for Ryan’s arrest.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is seeking the former reality star for “stalking” Mackenzie and violating her order of protection against him.

The exact nature of the allegations against Ryan is unclear.

Ryan Edwards is once again in trouble with the law.

But it seems that Edwards once again gave his estranged wife cause to fear for her life.

And sadly, the latest incident is part of a pattern of violent behavior that Mackenzie first documented when she filed for an order of protection on February 8.

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” she wrote of an attack that took place in January.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys,” Standifer added.

“[He] came into bedroom where I was laying down. Pretending like he’s going to punch my face. Breaks bed with me in it. Getting in my face yelling,” she continued.

“I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn’t let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes.”

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together. (Photo via Instagram)

The following week, Mackenzie alleged, Ryan made a “phone call threatening me, saying I’m not going to like what’s going to happen to me.”

Shortly thereafter, Edwards took to social media to accuse Standifer of cheating on him.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one,” he captioned a revealing photo of Mackenzie.

Ryan Edwards poses with wife Mackenzie Standifer and their children. (Photo via Instagram)

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

It’s unclear at present if police are actively seeking Edwards, or if they’ve simply issued warrants for his arrest.

Whatever the case, it sounds like Ryan may soon find himself back behind bars.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.