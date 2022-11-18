Gabby Windey Responds: Is She Really Boning Vinny Guadagnino?!?

As previously reported, Gabby Windey is no longer dating Erich Schwer.

The Bachelorette and her chosen suitor recently called off their engagement.

But it now appears as if Windey might not be single for very long, considering all the flirtatious remarks flying back and forth these days between the reality star and… Vinny Guadagnino?!?

Yup.

Gabby and Vinny have gotten to know each other on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

Just how well has she gotten to know him, though?

That’s the question we must ask ourselves after the season 19 Bachelorette posted an Instagram clip this week of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“We’re going to finale!!!!!” she wrote on Tuesday, November 15.

Ah, happier times. Erich Schwer proposes here to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette finale.

She added:

“I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!”

In response to this message, Guadagnino remarked:

“Good job babby mamma.”

And then Windey replied: “My main man.”

That wasn’t the end of it, however. That same day, Gabby commented on one of the Jersey Shore star’s social media uploads.

“stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” Vinny captioned a certain snapshot.

“Omw,” Windey wrote.

Appearing on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Friday, Windey was asked about these exchanges and said the buzz surrounding them has been “hilarious to watch.”

As for where she and Vinny stand?

“I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot.

“Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

So… there we have it, we guess. At least for now.

On a previous episode of Dancing with the Stars, Gabby confirmed she has split from Schwer.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said on air, adding:

“We weren’t each other’s best match.”

It’s all over for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Is anyone out there really shocked?

Schwer, meanwhile, later broke his silence on their break-up via a lengthy social media message.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby.

“The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on.

“We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Concluded Erich:

“Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale. …

“I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself.

“I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.