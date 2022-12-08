Gabby Windey on Vinny Guadagnino Romance Rumors: We're Gonna Smush, and It's Gonna Be Epic!

For several weeks now, rumors of a romance between Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino have been circulating on social media.

Alas, at this point, it seems that those reports are nothing more than wishful thinking.

Gabby and Vinny met on the set of Dancing With the Stars, and while neither took home the trophy, their time on the show might still result in the two of them collaborating on a horizontal mambo that’s sure to impress the judges.

Windey, of course, is one of the co-stars of the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Gabby broke things off with her winning suitor, Eric Schwer, before becoming flirty with Vin on social media.

Vinny, by contrast, is one of the stars of the iconic MTV reality show Jersey Shore.

He’s not currently in a relationship, but he might soon be forced to get a restraining order against Angelina Pivarnick.

VInny’s not dating Angelina … but don’t tell her that. (Photo via MTV)

Anyway, these two come from very different worlds, but fans have enjoyed watching them become increasingly friendly on Instagram.

Things have escalated quickly in recent weeks, and both parties have seemed to enjoy pushing the envelope in terms of their flirtations.

For example, when Windey recently called Guadagnino her “main man,” he upped the ante by calling her his “baby mama.”

Gabby Windey didn’t win Dancing With the Stars. But she might have won Vinny Guadagnino’s heart! (Photo via ABC)

In Staten Island, that’s about as serious as a proposal.

Shortly thereafter, Vin captioned a pic, “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you” and Windey responded, “Omw [on my way].”

These two have made a point of avoiding direct questions about the nature of their relationship, but when Gabby attended the People’s Choice Awards this week, Laverne Cox asked her point-blank if she intends to date Vinny.

Gabby Windey answered questions about Vinny Guadagnino while attending the People’s Choice Awards. (Photo via Instagram)

“I think it’s a possibility,” she shared. “I don’t know. We’ll all have to wait and see.”

She then proposed a variation on the “gym, tan, laundry” catchphrase from the early days of Shore, one that would enable Vin to continue using the famous “GTL” initials:

“Gabby, tan, laundry!” Windey suggested.

Sounds pretty serious! Or, at least it would, were it not for the fact that Gabby appears to be kidding around about her relationship with Vin.

When asked if any other potential suitors have been sliding into her DMs lately, Gabby jokingly (we think) replied, “Not enough.”

“So if you need permission, now’s the time!” Windey added.

Vinny stars on Jersey Shore…and possibly in Gabby’s heart. (Photo via MTV)

Shortly after the DWTS finale, Gabby was asked by reporters if she would consider dating Vinny.

“Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” she said.

But that was weeks ago, and it seems that these two have yet to make any sort of real-world love connection.

Gabby Windey strikes a pose on her Instagram page. (Photo via Instagram)

So are they just messing with us?

Or does DWTS really stand for “down with the smush”?!

We’re still holding out hope for a joint statement confirming that these two are an item!