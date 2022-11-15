Erich Schwer Breaks Silence on Gabby Windey Breakup: No Regrets Here!

Yes, Bachelor Nation.

It really is over.

A day after former Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey confirmed that she was no longer engaged to Erich Schwer, the former suitor himself has come out and issued a statement of his own.

This marks the first time he has spoken out in public about the split.

Ah, happier times. Erich Schwer proposes here to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette finale.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Schwer wrote Tuesday on his Instagram Story.

“The reality is that we were ultimately not each others people—it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on.

“We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

No regrets and, it sounds like as well, no hard feelings on either end here.

It’s all over for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Is anyone out there really shocked?

The real estate agent went on to praise Windey, referring to her “an amazing person,” and stating that he will always root for the Bachelorette lead.

“I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale,” Erich continued.

“I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself everyday.”

Erich — who came under some fire this summer for a cheating scandal wrapped up the post by sharing that he is taking time with friends and family … while also focusing on himself:

“I have been working hard these past few months and am I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”

Schwer and Windey got engaged on the September Bachelorette finale.

It seemed like a perfect match at the time, but, like so many Bachelor Nation couples before them, the stars were unable to keep the romance going once the cameras were off.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged to close out The Bachelorette. And yet… questions remain over their future.

For her part, Gabby opened up on Dancing with the Stars this past Monday evening, explaining to partner Val Chmerkovskiy why the song “I Am Kissing You” meant a great deal to her.

“For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Windey said on air, acknowledging in public for the first time her split from Erich Schwer.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.

“We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Sounds pretty similar to what Erich said, doesn’t it?

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Gabby and Erich had gone their separate ways and it was Gabby to be the one to end the romance.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” the insider said, concluding at the time:

“Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.